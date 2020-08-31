LETTERS: No one should go through mental illness alone

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Suicide commissioner a vital step for veteran support

Mates4Mates has welcomed new legislation from the Government, bringing the establishment of a National Commissioner for Defence and Veteran Suicide Prevention one step closer.

At Mates4Mates, we see first-hand the impact of mental health issues on veterans and their families, and the risk of suicide, and will continue to support steps being taken to combat this.

Over the past year the discussion and awareness around suicide among veterans has been gaining momentum, locally and nationally, but we know there's still more work to be done in this space to ensure suicides are reduced.

Right now, the need is more important than ever, with some veterans experiencing increased levels of distress and isolation due to COVID-19.

No one - military personnel, veterans or everyday Australians - should have to go through mental illness alone and our thoughts remain with all families and individuals who have lost a loved one to suicide.

At Mates4Mates, we will continue to work hard to support veterans and their families and we encourage locals to reach out in times of need.

For support, phone Mates4Mates on 1300 462 837, speak with a trusted GP, or call Open Arms or Lifeline.

Troy Watson

CEO, Mates4Mates

AS, ROCKY: I might be wrong but I thought there was going to be a lower speed limit on the Yeppoon Road at the intersection with Artillery and Dairy Inn Roads. Was driving down to Yeppoon the other day and there was no lower speed limit. On our way back we turned into Artillery Road. There was a new sign of 60 klms on the approach to this intersection. It looks to me the speed sign has been put up on the wrong road. It should have been on the Yeppoon Road to slow down the traffic at this intersection. Again I might be wrong.

A woman trying desperately to come home for her dad's final Father's Day says she cannot understand why Queensland refuses to let her across the border.

Sharlene Speer Omg there has to be some compassion here this is going to be around for awhile they need some procedure in place to assess this situation and others who are going to be experiencing it as well come on governments do something also about people being able to go overseas to see sick family members use tracing apps on phones etc

Salv Ochoa Sign of the times … father's day is a commercially made day anyway, any day can be Father's Day

Bill W Shanahan Seems like genuine case to be allowed in. What sticks in my neck is that a 'person' who wants to be super dad is allowed to cross the border at leisure is allowed without question.

Heather Morier Why do people think they are more important than any one else

