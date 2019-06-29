Letters indicate little or no support for Israel Folau

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

REALITY OF CREATION

IN RESPECT to Israel Folau and his comments regarding homosexuals having to go to hell; he has obviously failed to embrace the reality of creation and nature at that.

He believes God created the Earth and all life on it.

He believes that humankind was meant to care and nurture the Garden of Life as proposed in Genesis 2:1.

He believes that if you endeavour to destroy the Earth his God will destroy you as written in the Book of Revelation 11:18.

How does homosexuality threaten the Earth?

Homosexuals by and large are not the ones increasing the size of the human population on the Earth so that we become a threat (through increased demand and consumerism) towards the very foundation of life. Christians really need to read my book and start getting with their God's agenda.

Martin Luger, Author of Lucifer's Testimony: Day of the Death. Melbourne.

Israel Folau at a press conference

FOLAU IS DAMAGING THE SPORT THAT MADE HIM

WITH regard to the Israel Folau saga, the chief scripture that he relies upon for his assertions is I Corinthians 6:9 to 11; "Do you not know that the unrighteous will not inherit the kingdom (meaning Realm) of God? Do not be deceived.

Neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor homosexuals, nor sodomites, nor thieves, nor covetous, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor extortioners will inherit the kingdom of God. Verse 11 And such were some of you.

But you were washed,but you were sanctified, but you were justified in the name of The Lord Jesus and by the spirit of our God.” The issue that Paul was dealing with here is stated in chapter 6 verse 1 "Dare any one of you, having a matter against another, go to law before the unrighteous.”

Verse 7 "Now therefore, it is already an utter failure for you that you go to law against one another. Why do you not rather accept wrong? etc and on to verses 9 to 11 as quoted at the start of this letter.

While one might not agree with the stance taken by Rugby Australia, the reality is that rugby has given Israel Folau opportunity that most of us would not even dream of.

It is one thing for him to destroy his own career with his own misguided religious understanding, it is another for him to now be striving to do damage to the sport that has put him what he is.

A.L. HAACK, PIE CREEK

Israel Folau

CHRISTIAN CONSCIENCE SHOULD BE TROUBLED

I APPLAUD the editorial comment (The Gympie Times, Wednesday, June 26) critical of the so-called Australian Christian Lobby for its leadership in the "Defend Israel” campaign, after GoFundMe took down his page on the grounds that it was not a platform for discrimination.

In the Folau case "discrimination” is a euphemism for "minority targeted hate speech”.

Israel Folau

And, in view of the proudly announced $100,000 towards the "Defence of Israel”, a man no doubt financially equipped to defend himself, it would be interesting to hear the figures on the lobby's recent financial contributions to the relief of all or any of the urgent societal problems listed by the Editor and which should greatly trouble the Christian conscience.

MERV WELCH,

THE PALMS