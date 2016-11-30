Letterbox vandalism sends anger through street

Scott Kovacevic with one of the letterboxes vandalised on Louisa St on Tuesday night.

LOUISA St residents have been delivered a bad start to summer after several letterboxes were vandalised on Tuesday night.

Left twisted and mangled, they also found their private letters were being taken from the boxes during the destruction.

One resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said one of her letters had been found by a neighbour up the street.

She believes the vandals might be looking for Christmas money.

"People need to be aware to tell their relatives 'don't send money in the mail,” she said.

With an expected cost of more than $100 to replace their damaged letterbox, the woman said she had little sympathy for the "low-life scum bags” responsible for the vandalism.

"I'm not interested in their childhood or how they're brought up,” she said.

"They've got no right to destroy other person's property.”

While there had been similar incidents in the area over the last 12 months, the woman said her family had never been affected by it before.

"I've always thought, 'oh well, we're lucky'”, she said.

She said it had stopped for a time, and only recently flared up again.

Over the last year, she said some Louisa St residents had been unlucky enough to have been repeat victims of the vandalism.

"The lady up the road, they had a nice letterbox,” she said.

"It had been there a long time and they destroyed it.

"She put another one up, and I walked the other morning with the dog and it had been bent over too.”

She said one of her neighbours believed the damage occurred at about 2am in the morning, and was surprised they hadn't heard when theirs had been attacked as the weld on the metal had been completely broken.