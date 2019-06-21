Letter writer no fan of 'Mayor and his too-silent minions'

OPINION: Cr Curran and his too-silent minions expect us to blindly accept they work for and consider us well but their record of planning isn't good.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Council not the meat in the sandwich, we are

SCOTT Kovacevic wrote an editorial this week concerning communications, or lack of, from Gympie council.

That a prominent local reporter should feel need to write such is a worry but not inaccurate, or unnoticed, by many residents, who feel they're just being taken for a ride they have no say in the direction of.

Photo of Gympie Regional Council The Round-up June 2019. Scott Kovacevic

Also this week Mayor Curran wrote a piece in which he claimed that council's the "meat in a sandwich” when it comes to development applications.

At a neighbourhood level he's probably right, not so sure about in the bigger picture.

He made reference to having to work within a planning scheme that is created under the oversight of the State Government but failed to recognise that it's councils, not the state, that are the prime drivers of such schemes then approved by the over-arching next level of government.

This is as it should be, to ensure that neither incompetent or corrupt councils have too much unchecked power.

Gympie Councillor Daryl Dodt. Renee Albrecht

Further in his piece, Cr Curran reported that "council staff attended a course offered by the Urban Development Institute of Australia about the commercial aspects of land development, what parts of the development process are of the most concern to the development industry”.

What about residents here now and how what seems like a complete lack of planning for a sensible road network, among other things, will affect us as development takes place?

In my view that his statements indicated no such consideration as a priority is appalling and he should, as a minimum, have included concern in how such developments will affect the local population and our amenity.

Mayor Mick Curran at Rattler return launch. Scott Kovacevic

It's not a matter of if development's wanted, given Gympie's location I don't see we can avoid it. It's questions of how, where and who pays.

As existing residents in the main we won't be affected by what's created within development enclaves, be they commercial or residential. That's a case of let the buyers beware but we all have to deal with the traffic flows and share whatever costs may be incurred by the council if what's happened elsewhere occurs here.

It's common for developers to duck and weave what many would see as their social obligations in supplying, maintaining and paying for infrastructure to support developments.

It's not usually councils that look like meat in a development sandwich as much as it's the general public.

Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch. Renee Albrecht

The development industry is the bread. Councils butter them up and the public are little more than fillings.

As Gympie's connection to the southeast becomes stronger it's almost certain the resulting "sandwich” will be enjoyed most by bigger players from elsewhere, that we'll get toasted financially and as it stands the council will avoid being grilled as it should be.

Cr Curran and his too-silent minions expect us to blindly accept they work for and consider us well but their record of planning isn't good.

I'm far from convinced we're considered much at all or that the council has any plans for the long-term integration of, and physical connections between, any developments they may invite. It could make for one of those hard-to-enjoy sandwiches where the fillings fall out, very messy.

Dave Freeman,

Cedar Pocket

Calling all veterans - you are not alone

HAVE you ever served in the military? Have you ever served in the reserves? You are a veteran. The RSL is here to provide support to you and your family.

We are now celebrating our 100th year since Gympie was awarded its charter. The RSL is today more relevant than ever. Our first objective - "provide for the sick, helpless, wounded, aged, vulnerable, destitute and needy among those who are serving or who have served in the Australian Defence Forces and their dependants”. Remember those who were ready also served.

It is acknowledged by medical practitioners that we have many ex-serving personnel struggling with transitioning to civilian life, living with PTSD, depression, anxiety and other physical and mental ailments.

The RSL brotherhood and sisterhood continues to serves the veteran family. We provide advocacy, pension and welfare support. Find your local sub-branch at www.rslqld.org.

At Gympie we have employed a full-time well-being officer to provide advice and support to veterans and veteran families.

We are open 9am-3pm Monday to Friday, located next to Gympie RSL Club. Please phone 5483 7707 or come in and introduce yourself.

Veterans get together for a free coffee and chat every Tuesday at 10am in the club's cafe. We would love to see you there. You are not alone.

Martin Muller,

President, Gympie RSL

Wonderful to see loyalty towards staff

I WOULD like to congratulate our Mayor on his loyalty towards his staff.

I was having a discussion with the Mayor over some differences I am having with the planning department.

Gympie Regional Council Planning and Development. Renee Albrecht

I stated some conversation I had with said department leader and the Mayor explained I had it all wrong as his loyal staff would not have said (what) I was telling him.

It is so comforting to have a civic leader support his staff.

Clive Sandison,

Gympie

Congratulations to fellow former country cadet

CONGRATULATIONS to Gympie Times former cadet Lisa Millar who will soon join the News Breakfast team on ABC TV.

NEW ERA: Former Gympie Times cadet journalist Lisa Millar will take on one the country's major television news posts - as new co-host of News Breakfast, from August. ABC News

Lisa mentioned her cadetship and long-time local friendships on TV and I wanted to mention that I was also privileged to receive a country newspaper cadetship (in Mildura, Victoria) some 60 years ago.

I also had the privilege of marrying a Mildura girl, now Wendy Jennings, some 56 years ago. Like Lisa, we carried over friendships from those early (hot metal) newspaper days.

Times have changed and newspaper cadetships have been replaced by university degrees, which may not include filling glue pots but certainly includes filing stories, big and small, throughout the world.

With best wishes to Lisa, her family and your many readers.

John Jennings,

Traralgon, Victoria

Thank you ABC, Lisa is a breath of fresh air

SO HAPPY to hear that Lisa Millar is to be on News Breakfast on the ABC.

Watching her earlier this year brightened up my day. She brought cheerfulness to the morning news, which helped to overshadow the depressing news we are bombarded with each day.

Thank you ABC, my mornings are going to be so much happier from August. Can't wait. Great for Gympie also as Lisa started as a journalist with The Gympie Times.

Joan Riek, Gympie