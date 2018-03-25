Letter: Will Gympie lose its private hospital?

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Will we lose our private hospital?

I WOULD like to thank those responsible for my care during my stay in the Gympie Private Hospital last week.

The hospital has been the subject of adverse criticism within the community and most of us had something to say about staff reductions, and different owners not being as caring as before.

I am pleased to say that I felt a sense of homecoming when I entered the hospital. It has been in Gympie since the Glandore Hospital days and many of the staff working there now have had a fairly long period at our present hospital, hence the feeling of friendship.

Most people feel all hospitals and nursing homes in Australia these days could do with larger staff numbers and we as a community should push for that.

The most important thing for us is that we do have a private hospital in the region, we can access it immediately, and have doctors and specialists willing to treat us there.

Perhaps we should be telling each other that and hoping the numbers in the hospital increase. If patient numbers don't increase I feel we may be in danger of loosing our hospital.

Julia Lawrence O.A.M,

Gympie

Keep reading for more letters to the editor

NEW QLD VEGETATION MANAGEMENT LAWS

WE NEED to stabilise Queensland's vegetation management framework.

I am disappointed at the lack of government-industry consultation in the development of the proposed amendments.

It is essential that laws to manage native vegetation on Queensland agricultural properties strike a balance between environmental sustainability and agricultural production as farming underpins current and future jobs and economic security in regional areas, along with feeding and clothing the people of Queensland, Australia and exporting across the world.

Therefore, consultation with key industry stakeholders to analyse the potential effects of the amendments should be an essential step prior to the introduction of new legislation yet has not been the case.

Agricultural land holders, given the appropriate framework such as a self-assessable code and best practice guideline, have proven they are best placed to make responsible decisions about the sustainable management of natural resources.

For our Cane Growers the key problem is the legislation will stifle the projects targeted at creating additional opportunities within our regions. We need a sensible approach to allowing environmentally sustainable horizontal and vertical growth within our regions.

The way the current State Government has committed itself and thus will impose on all of us, to re-establish laws that will not allow these opportunities for Agriculture to be taken up and maximised for our region's growth, jobs and economy, will greatly impede environmentally sustainable Agriculture.

Growers are meeting environmental compliance demands, particularly Great Barrier Reef regulation obligations, under Smartcane BMP, the industry best management practice program.

Uncertainty surrounding vegetation management laws inhibits growers from planning to expand their business.

We need to Stabilise Queensland's vegetation management framework including provisions for High Value Agriculture and High Value Irrigated Agricultural land, self-assessable clearing codes, and provide incentives for proactive management.

Kerry Latter,

CEO Canegrowers Mackay

KEEP READING FOR MORE LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Who will be responsible for driverless cars?

PEOPLE die daily in road crashes.

A north Queensland towing accident killed a driver when a tow rope broke, hitting him in the head. Faulty air bags caused the deaths of hundreds.

Thousands of babies are killed by legal abortions; so why would anyone be concerned when Uber driverless cars only killed two people?

After the pedestrian was killed in the USA by a Uber car we're told it's nothing to worry about.

How many deaths are acceptable while Uber testing continues?

Will the Uber driverless cars be insured and who will be at fault in the event of fatalities?

Will compensation be paid to the families of accidents caused by driverless cars?

Will Uber or the authorities who allow driverless cars be responsible for the accidents that will inevitably happen?

Will anyone be held responsible or has life descended into a meaningless morass?

The government needs to take into account all these factors, and probably more, before allowing driverless cars on Australian roads.

Jay Nauss,

Glen Aplin