LETTER: Why O’Brien should do more to fix our housing crisis

Federal MP Llew O'Brien is on the record as being forced to sleep rough during a particularly difficult time in his younger years, and today’s letter writer wants to know why this hasn’t motivated him to fight harder for those facing similar situations.

Letter to the Editor

RE Scott Kovacevic's article Crisis Deepens for Region's Most Disadvantaged:

This is a safe National Party seat, and has been at a state and federal level for many many decades. Maybe voters should look at trying something different? What is the worst that could happen?

For many decades government policies have been enhanced for people to make money or commodify a home. Some people even have rental properties in their wealth generating, tax minimised retirement fund.

We all have to live somewhere. We can only live in one home. The greedy don't necessarily work hard for their wealth, they may seek out a good accountant and a few rental properties.

Former police officer and now Federal MP for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien who has battled the demons of PTSD from his career as a Traffic Accident Investigator in the Queensland Police. Picture Supplied

Lucky for this region, Wide Bay voters voted for a politician who has proclaimed that he was a couch surfer. And told a story of how hard his life was. Don't you love politicians who say how hard they had it and never actually do anything to make sure no other human has to endure couch surfing.

Excerpt from his story that he gave Renee Vielleris (The Sunday Mail, 2020):

When his dad hit the bottle, O'Brien began couch surfing in Gympie before heading back Sydney to see his sister.

Soon he would wear out his welcome. For weeks he slept rough, in parks and abandoned factories.

"To be so cold and not have a warm place, I still remember. My brain, it grabs on to things."

In light of the misery the federal National party maverick had suffered, why isn't he at the forefront of making sure none of the peasants in his electorate ever face the same demoralising situation?

Why isn't he using his miserable teenage years to advocate for affordable housing or more public housing. And stop blaming another tier of government. The maverick has roads as a pet subject. Homeless people probably need a road to travel on to their next couch. That's if they have a vehicle.

Former Kilkivan police officer and now Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien in the House of Representatives in Parliament House in Canberra. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage

Back before politicians commodified a home, people could rent social housing at a percentage of their income. Then buy the public housing as a stepping stone to wealth generation.

My question is:

When will The Gympie Times hold all three tiers of government to account? It allocated the Mayor, state National party MP and federal maverick MP the top three spots in their most influential competition.

Let's see if these elected politicians can actually use their power and influence to make the lives of locals better or just do photo opportunities with those with means.

Madonna Waugh, Widgee