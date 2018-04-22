Letter: Why Fredman should win the by-election for Div 8

Bob Fredman when he was Director of Engineering with Gympie council, pictured with all the paper work done for the Traveston Crossing dam.

Bob Fredman when he was Director of Engineering with Gympie council, pictured with all the paper work done for the Traveston Crossing dam. Craig Warhurst

BOB FREDMAN 'WOULD BE ASSET FOR ENTIRE REGION'

I WOULD like to throw my weight behind Bob Fredman as the Division 8 Candidate for the May 5 by-election.

I must state that I am not a Division 8 voter but I have known Bob now for approximately 20 years, and I wanted to give you an unbiased appraisal of what I've witnessed over those 20 years.

In this time I have had numerous connections with Bob from service groups volunteering in the community to a working partnership, and I just wanted to give you all a snippet of these examples to demonstrate to you his worth in this by-election.

Bob Fredman for the former Gympie Mayor, the late Ron Dyne.

One of my early meetings with Bob was in 1998 when I joined the Gympie Apex Club and at that time Bob had been retired from Apex for a couple of years but had maintained a keen interest in the Apex Club and the Running of the Apex Country Music Muster, as it was affectional named back then.

Bob can hang his hat on many local projects in the Gympie area from his time in Apex, including supporting substantial monetary donations to Roadcraft Driver Education to which I am now the Operations Manager.

Bob Fredman

Although Bob was a retired Apexian during my time in Apex (mandatory at turning 40) he would still volunteer his services regularly at working bees and also took active rolls in running areas of the Muster.

Bob, still to this day, has a keen interest in Gympie Apex and is the unofficial historian for the club, maintaining a lot of the early history and records.

There are many prominent Gympie Community people who have come through the Gympie Apex Club and who still support the Gympie Community and Bob is one of them.

Memorial pool swimmer's Bob Knox, Bob Watson, Bob Fredman, Tim Frodsham, Paul Dixon. Renee Albrecht

My next chance connection with Bob was during my stint as Construction Coordinator at Skill Centred Queensland in Gympie (a not for profit community based organisation undertaking community construction) and at this time Bob was Senior Engineer at Gympie Regional Council. Bob's involvement with the local National Trust Branch made him the obvious person to oversee many millions of dollars of community work, which I had the fortune to coordinate.

I remember coordinating the refurbishment of the Old National Bank Building (now the Council Chambers) and working extensively with Bob to make this project what it is now.

Bob Fredman (centre) with long-term engineering mates Lawry O'Brien (left) and Ross Chapman.

His considerable historical knowledge and his disdain for groundless bureaucracy meant that he would make decisions promptly and in the best interest of the project.

This made this project an absolute breeze to undertake and a pleasure to be involved with.

There were many other similar projects including restoring most of the community halls in the Gympie region, the major rebuilding of the old Gympie Railway Station which was a particularly difficult job (and at no cost to ratepayers) and the refurbishment of the Show Grounds and turf Club Facilities, and all of these are now community assets that all of Gympie can be proud of.

A young Bob Fredman (left) with Neil Groundwater at the council camp at Poona Creek in 1978.

To this day Bob is still Chairman of the Gympie Branch of the National Trust and certainly has a passion for the history of our great community.

Bob, along with the Gympie Branch of the National Trust, were instrumental recently in publishing the Gympie 150 book. All those who have cast your eyes over this publication will attest that this was an amazing effort.

I feel the whole of council and the Gympie community would benefit, not just Division 8, from Bob's election to council.

Sewering Cooloola Cove in 1983.

Gympie needs councillors who will think independently, who are intelligent, who have considerable local and community knowledge, who have integrity and the local community's best interest at heart and who have disdain for groundless bureaucracy.

These are all attributes I have witnessed in Bob over our 20 year connection.

Glen Jocumsen,

Division 4 voter

Bob Fredman National Trust committee in Gympie. Renee Albrecht

The high price of democracy

How much does democracy cost?

With Anzac Day around the corner, a better opening question might have been "What is the price of a by-election?”

The cost of democracy can be counted in the thousands of lives of sailors, soldiers and airmen and women who paid the ultimate cost to ensure that we could have a vote, to have a say in how we live our lives. The cost of democracy is immeasurable.

David Collins,

Gympie

BEEF WEEK

THE Palaszczuk Government is a very proud supporter of Beef Week 2018 and is ready to play an integral role as Rockhampton welcomes an estimated 90,000 visitors to Australia's premier agricultural exhibition.

As Queensland's Agriculture Minister I fully appreciate the stellar contribution that our grazier's make to the state's economy and I want to make sure that the government does all it can to help them succeed and prosper.

The Beef Expo is an ideal opportunity to promote Queensland's world class beef - that's why the government has doubled its in-kind and cash support to $1 million this year.

The Department of Agriculture will provide event biosecurity, advice for exporters, property tours, a series of seminars and profile the cutting-edge research the government uses to assist our producers.

But the government's commitment to the beef industry goes much deeper than that.

Our $518 million Advance Queensland initiative is supporting scientific advances with real world applications to strengthen the sector while government scientists assist producers to better understand the land and climate to help them manage drought, floods and cyclones.

And our latest biosecurity strategy will further strengthen Queensland's position as a world leader in food safety, an essential element in securing new markets overseas.

I have every confidence that the Palaszczuk Government's contribution will help the industry to continue to grow in terms of production volume and income generated.

I can't wait for Beef Week 2018 and the chance to engage with visitors from all over the world to promote Queensland beef and the graziers who produce it.

Mark Furner,

Agriculture Minister