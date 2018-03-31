Letter: Wheelie bin fines are just another tax by stealth

Letters to the Editor

Wheelie bin fines a sign of escalating greed

HOW desperate must local councils be, to fine ratepayers up to $2500, whose empty bins are left on the footpath for over 24 hours.

Are fines to be passed on to landlords, when tenants carelessly leave their bins out more than a day? Who then is personally culpable?

How will they monitor the outstanding times?

In the third millennium, governments are desperately seeking to glean more revenue from new creative taxes, levies and fines, while resident and ratepayer services and benefits are reduced or cancelled.

The thirst for public funds to finance their policies and spending agenda is insatiable. This latest move by local councils is going beyond the pale and so excessive.

Councils have a finger in every pie financing the State's exacerbated taxing regime, through fines, electricity and water charges. They get their cut of revenue, redistributed according to population and location.

Perhaps we residents and ratepayers should charge local governments for our maintaining their footpaths for years: council property.

The cost to councils would be prohibitive.

Paying increasingly more rates for bin services annually, each resident should be allowed a get-out-of- jail free voucher for their oversight.

Footpath clean-ups and councils tips are no longer free or available to some.

Luckily, some, but not all, have good neighbours willing to take in the bins, in their absence.

There is a groundswell of discontent about the unsustainability of the escalating taxing greed of all levels of governments.

Euphemisms for taxes, such as levies, charges and even fines, are increasingly being appropriated to finance fiscal failure of governments to manage their budgets responsibly.

Let the punishment fit the crime!

What 'll they think of next?

E. Rowe,

Marcoola

Can we return the Ashes?

CRICKET. What can one say?

Can we return the Ashes to the rightful owners?

Then again, maybe they don't have to be returned - maybe the (Australian) team has never cheated before.

A. Morrisson,

Gympie

Correction

Dear Staff, I had an oops moment (actually a pair of them).

Name of the Facebook page must be corrected (I've thrown a lot of folk into confusion). "Seniors Share Houses, Gympie.

Also, the name of the woman that runs the State-wide page is wrong and should be Linda Mina.

George Wakelin,

Gympie