Letter: What's next? Triple sex marriage?

AREN'T we lucky to have TV news and information, plus radio, to keep up with current events?

How did we do without knowing about Tony Abbot's exploits? And the big item at the moment - same-sex marriage?

I can't wait to see the debate on this subject in our Federal Parliament - grown men and women trying to decide if two people of the same gender can legally live together and call it marriage. Imagine the cost of this - and they may have a referendum - more millions of dollars.

What next? How about triple sex marriage? Like two of one and one and or one and two and I'm confused.

Were Peter, Paul and Mary before their time?

Go tell it on the mountain.

Richard Channell,

Kandanga

'Vocal minority' and public winners

MR MCKEOWN made the comment (The Gympie Times, August 2) "Night flying and hovering bans were solely about addressing residents' complaints”.

One wonders what part of the definition of public campaign does he not understand? That is exactly what the community involvement set out to achieve. The outcome will prevent debilitating problems from prolonged noise with vibration.

Additional benefits to safety for his industry is an unsought bonus.

Concerns raised regarding the helicopter noise problem revealed other safety issues.

It was not the fault of a "vocal minority” that your industry had additional problems revealed that your industry should have already dealt with.

We were dealing with our serious issue at face value, not to disadvantage you.

By the way, it is considered possible that if you and your peers had come on board our campaign in its infancy, changes may have been made that were less encompassing and less of a problem for you.

You driving home with the night noise happening behind you was your choice.

George Wakelin,

Chatsworth

Increase in pop-up hearing test clinics

I DON'T know how many other older people are being approached by phone calls from these pop-up hearing test clinics now operating in Gympie.

I have been approached now by three different groups. I did attend one and I noticed all those in the waiting room were around my age or older (I am 74 this month).

I am sending you the following to see if you think that folk, especially those in the older age group in Gympie, need to be aware of the increase in these places.

When we first came to Gympie I remember a pharmacy visit by a hearing health nurse.

She just did it in a corner of the shop and told me as yet I didn't need to have a hearing aid, and my hearing hasn't got much worse either, but I agree, I sometimes find the noise in shopping malls, especially during school holidays and weekends, to be difficult.

I find it interesting in this time of financial crisis for many pensioners and recipients of Centrelink benefits, that there is an increase in this type of "medical help” that approaches us by telephone and often using people with heavy accents instead of Aussie unemployed.

C. Brenton,

Gympie