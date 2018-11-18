Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Water over the bridge at Coondoo Creek
Water over the bridge at Coondoo Creek Renee Pilcher
News

Letter: Use beams from Caloundra Overpass for Coondoo bridge

by Letter to the Editor by Clive Sandison
18th Nov 2018 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

WE HAVE been promised a new bridge at Coondoo for many years (it appears it might be going to happen).

Years ago I suggested the army engineers could build the bridge as an exercise. Powers in charge, including the then Widgee Shire councillors, thought that was a totally stupid idea.

So no bridge.

Clive Sandison from Roundabout Tours in Gympie
Clive Sandison from Roundabout Tours in Gympie Renee Albrecht

Now I'm going to suggest recycling the Caloundra Overpass which is due for demolition very soon.

Good solid beams will be lost - why not reuse?

Coondoo Bridge about to flood
Coondoo Bridge about to flood Rachael Harratt

There are other bridges in our area like on the Kilkivan-Tansey Road that could be updated using the beams not needed for the Coondoo Bridge.

Queensland LNP Deputy Leader Deb Frecklington and Gympie MP Tony Perrett at the Coondoo Creek bridge.
Queensland LNP Deputy Leader Deb Frecklington and Gympie MP Tony Perrett at the Coondoo Creek bridge. Jacob Carson

(On another subject) I have just spent some considerable time reading this 96 page Tourism Discussion Paper.

Well put together , a lot of info , some good ideas.

All persons with an interest in our area should read this and fill in the "Have your say " section and return it to the council (don't know to which department it is supposed to go).

One of the items referred to is a Heritage Village. I suggested this many years ago at a meeting when the Civic Centre was first opened.

My suggestion at the time was service clubs and interested sponsors could build miners cottages at Monkland next to the Crematorian, sub let to artisans to operate their art and sell their products so long as they wore period costumes.

A school of arts type building could be built and operate as a café /shop for passing coach companies and the public to have morning teas and lunch stops.

Clive Sandison,

Gympie

caloundra coondoo bridge coondoo creek bridge gympie council letters letters to the editor
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Gympie novelist has a special muse

    premium_icon Gympie novelist has a special muse

    News This Gympie novelist finds the inspiration to inspire.

    • 18th Nov 2018 6:11 PM
    GALLERY: 40 of your pictures of the Gympie region storm

    premium_icon GALLERY: 40 of your pictures of the Gympie region storm

    News Storm pictures and damage from around the Gympie region.

    1810 region households still without power after storm

    1810 region households still without power after storm

    News Gympie region residents clean up after last night's storm

    $10 billion boost: Why you must Christmas shop in Gympie

    premium_icon $10 billion boost: Why you must Christmas shop in Gympie

    News "People need to buy local because that will keep the money here.”

    Local Partners