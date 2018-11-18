Letter: Use beams from Caloundra Overpass for Coondoo bridge

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

WE HAVE been promised a new bridge at Coondoo for many years (it appears it might be going to happen).

Years ago I suggested the army engineers could build the bridge as an exercise. Powers in charge, including the then Widgee Shire councillors, thought that was a totally stupid idea.

So no bridge.

Clive Sandison from Roundabout Tours in Gympie Renee Albrecht

Now I'm going to suggest recycling the Caloundra Overpass which is due for demolition very soon.

Good solid beams will be lost - why not reuse?

Coondoo Bridge about to flood Rachael Harratt

There are other bridges in our area like on the Kilkivan-Tansey Road that could be updated using the beams not needed for the Coondoo Bridge.

Queensland LNP Deputy Leader Deb Frecklington and Gympie MP Tony Perrett at the Coondoo Creek bridge. Jacob Carson

(On another subject) I have just spent some considerable time reading this 96 page Tourism Discussion Paper.

Well put together , a lot of info , some good ideas.

All persons with an interest in our area should read this and fill in the "Have your say " section and return it to the council (don't know to which department it is supposed to go).

One of the items referred to is a Heritage Village. I suggested this many years ago at a meeting when the Civic Centre was first opened.

My suggestion at the time was service clubs and interested sponsors could build miners cottages at Monkland next to the Crematorian, sub let to artisans to operate their art and sell their products so long as they wore period costumes.

A school of arts type building could be built and operate as a café /shop for passing coach companies and the public to have morning teas and lunch stops.

Clive Sandison,

Gympie