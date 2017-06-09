Letter to the Editor from Theebine School students

THEEBINE State School recently attended the Gympie Show.

We wanted to let you know that we had a wonderful day.

We loved looking at the poultry, their colours and sizes. They were so clean and shiny.

Everyone loved the pig races. We thought of names like Pignion, Snap and Crackle, Russel Snout and Leanne Rind.

The RSPCA van was educational and some of us dressed up as vets.

Sitting around the oval, we enjoyed watching the horses jumping. The camels were interesting.

It was fabulous to see our art work and our prizes. We had three students win prizes from the USC Show Trail.

Of course, the show bags were the highlight of our day.

Theebine State School will be there again next year, and we want to thank Donna and all of her volunteers who made the Gympie Show so special for all of us.

Theebine State School Students.