PM Malcolm Turnbull and Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien discuss reasons why Section D of the Bruce Highway needs to be fast tracked.
News

Letter: That's all very well Llew, but what about jobs?

by Letter to the Editor by Brian Branch
4th Jun 2018 12:01 AM
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

WIDE BAY NEEDS JOBS

FOR all of the crowing on the fantastic job Llew O'Brien claims to be doing, here's a statistic you won't hear about from the Member for Wide Bay.

The Federal Government's Department of Jobs and Small Business has just released its latest employment figures, and disappointingly, the Wide Bay SA4 region now has the lowest employment rate for 15 to 64-year-olds anywhere in Australia.

The region should have so much to offer, there's no sound basis for the continuing worsening results.

Maybe if local politicians, not only Llew O'Brien, but also state and local pollies on both sides, did less crowing, and more job hunting for the region, we'd all be able to see the fortunes that this region should be able to offer.

And if they can't deliver, then might it's past time they quit to allow somebody else the opportunity to help the region, or else perhaps it's time voters decided to take their support elsewhere come next election.

There's no valid reason for Wide Bay to continually have such appalling employment rates, and it's time residents throughout Wide Bay started to demand better.

Brian Branch,

Willowbank

Gympie Times

