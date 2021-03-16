Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Question Time as Parliament Continues
Question Time as Parliament Continues
Opinion

LETTER: ScoMo’s response to marching women ‘shameful’

Staff Reporter
16th Mar 2021 4:03 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Letter to the Editor

What extraordinary times we live in.

30 PHOTOS: Meet the impressive Gympie leaders of tomorrow

It used to be the “Lucky Country” - the land of the “fair go”.

And yesterday our Prime Minister gave himself (and the rest of us in this wonderful “Liberal Democracy”) a pat on the back for not shooting any of the thousands of women who marched peacefully against the shamefully pervasive culture of sexual and domestic violence towards women.

Advance Australia Fair!
Merv Welch, The Palms

CLICK HERE: Activate your FREE Courier Mail subscription and you could win $20,000

Email your Letters to the Editor to shelley.strachan@news.com.au

gympie letters gympie letters to the editor
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Occupants out of car in Rainbow Beach rollover

        Premium Content UPDATE: Occupants out of car in Rainbow Beach rollover

        News Emergency crews have arrived at the scene of the crash on Rainbow Beach Road and are treating two people for injuries

        30 PHOTOS: Meet the impressive Gympie leaders of tomorrow

        Premium Content 30 PHOTOS: Meet the impressive Gympie leaders of tomorrow

        Community Meet the 22 outstanding senior school captains leading their schools into 2021, and...

        Monster may be ‘unleashed’ despite nearly killing guard

        Premium Content Monster may be ‘unleashed’ despite nearly killing guard

        Crime Woodford Correctional Centre inmate may be moved out of maximum security

        People facing Gympie court today, full list

        Premium Content People facing Gympie court today, full list

        News The full list of people facing Gympie Magistrates Court today: