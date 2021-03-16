LETTER: ScoMo’s response to marching women ‘shameful’
Letter to the Editor
What extraordinary times we live in.
30 PHOTOS: Meet the impressive Gympie leaders of tomorrow
It used to be the “Lucky Country” - the land of the “fair go”.
And yesterday our Prime Minister gave himself (and the rest of us in this wonderful “Liberal Democracy”) a pat on the back for not shooting any of the thousands of women who marched peacefully against the shamefully pervasive culture of sexual and domestic violence towards women.
Advance Australia Fair!
Merv Welch, The Palms
CLICK HERE: Activate your FREE Courier Mail subscription and you could win $20,000
Email your Letters to the Editor to shelley.strachan@news.com.au