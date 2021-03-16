LETTER: ScoMo’s response to marching women ‘shameful’

Letter to the Editor

What extraordinary times we live in.

It used to be the “Lucky Country” - the land of the “fair go”.



And yesterday our Prime Minister gave himself (and the rest of us in this wonderful “Liberal Democracy”) a pat on the back for not shooting any of the thousands of women who marched peacefully against the shamefully pervasive culture of sexual and domestic violence towards women.

Advance Australia Fair!

Merv Welch, The Palms

