Letter writer says the cost of renewable energy is falling and it is the path to prosperity for Queensland. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
News

LETTER: Renewable energy is QLD’s path to prosperity

Staff Reporter
9th Sep 2020 12:00 AM
A NEW coal-fired power station in north Queensland is not required because there is no issue with energy security in Queensland.

The Australian Energy Market Operator in 2018 reported that Queensland was already an exporter of energy. At peak demand, Queensland's energy needs is just over 10,000MW; however there is already 13,000MW of capacity in the system, and this does not include wind and solar input.

Meanwhile, the cost of renewable energy is falling.

The AEMO recently confirmed that renewable energy (wind and solar combined with battery) is much cheaper than coal and gas generated electricity, and is the cheapest and obvious replacement as coal plant retire. So, new coal generation is simply not economical.

Alternatives other than coal and gas need to be looked at to create prosperity and job opportunities in Northern Queensland.

Magnis Energy recently announced plans to build battery gigafactories in Townsville and New York; a feasibility study found that building a Townsville based battery factory could be financially viable in both short and longer terms, whilst creating over 1100 long term jobs.

The path to prosperity appears to lead into the renewables industry. Let us seize this opportunity to revive Queensland's economy.

Ching Ang, 6 South Tce Kensington Gardens SA

Gympie Times

