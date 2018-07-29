Letter: Ratepayers assoc membership rules

The inaugural agm of the Gympie Region Residents and Ratepayers Assoc was held on 23 june 1918. Attended by approx 60 members the following committee was lected. L to R president Wayne Smith, treasurer Ross Caulfield, committee members Jacqui Trinne, Deborah Cleary and Bevan Smithers, secretary Tim Jerome, committee members Judy Ernst and John Kelly. Absent is committee member Rowland Maertens. In the fortnight since the AGM the membership base has grown to over 250 members. For further information on GRRRA visit www.GRRRA.org.au

A letter to the editor by Wayne Smith:

OVER the last week or so there has been some discussion and concerns raised as to whether the mayor, councillors or CEO can be members of the newly formed Gympie Region Residents and Ratepayers Association.

The constitution and bylaws of the association provide that any person may be a member of the association, provided they meet the residential requirement of living in the Gympie region.

However the bylaws of the association exclude the mayor, sitting councillors or the CEO from holding any office in the association.

Should a current office holder with the association formally nominate to stand for election, or to fill a casual vacancy, as mayor or a councillor, then they would be required to relinquish their office with the GRRRA.

These provisions have been established to ensure there is no conflict of interest between the association and its dealings with the council.

Wayne Smith

President, GRRRA,

Mothar Mountain