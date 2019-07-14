Menu
Open letter to Gympie Mayor Mick Curran
Letter pointing finger at Hartwig 'missed the point'

by Letter to the Editor
14th Jul 2019 7:54 PM
Letter to the Editor

REGARDING the letter of "probably coincidence” interpreted by Wayne Plant (The Gympie Times, July 6).

It was about the open letter advertisement paid for by concerned business owners in Gympie.

Mr Plant, the letter was directed to the Mayor because that is who the angst of the business people is aimed at.

Not councillors as you asked of.

You would no doubt know of the derogatory term Team Curran on social media?

The reason for the letter not being signed has also become widely known.

Numerous businesses have considered themselves being disadvantaged by expressing their views.

Your reference to "smoke and mirrors” being a theory of Glen Hartwig is actually a case of him being only one of many alarmed by it being such a negative aspect of our current council.

On reflection, do you feel your recurring admission of being cynical does possibly sums you up?

GEORGE WAKELIN

CHATSWORTH (ABRIDGED)

gympie council gympie politics gympie regional council letter letter to the editor opinion
