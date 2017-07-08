LETTER: People should not be silenced

I READ with concern, but not dismay, the letters in last Saturday's Gympie Times condemning the council's "anti free-speech policy", which was apparently put on hold - well, left on the table - thanks to an opposition motion moved, unsurprisingly, by Cr Glen Hartwig and seconded by Cr Dan Stewart.

Local MPs Tony Perrett and Llew O'Brien were also credited with having influenced the stay of proceedings.

I am unfamiliar with the wording of the proposed policy, but I believe that a democratically elected government should be open and responsive to the views of its constituents.

And that any attempt to stifle free speech should be strenuously resisted.

Was the proposed policy a response to negative criticism encountered in the recent Meet the Mayor and Councillors meetings?

The Gympie Times' (Sat , June 3) reporting of the meetings as being, in the words of one councillor, "fiery", revealed a palpable level of frustration on the part of some councillors.

Mayor Curran went on the attack to publicly rebuke those making social media allegations he had been critical of the work ethic of some council staff.

"If anyone claims I called any Gympie Regional Council staff lazy, they're a liar," Cr Curran said.

But he was not the only one to express frustration.

Cr Dodt, in supporting the Mayor's denial, added "....it was against Queensland legislation for any councillors to discuss staff matters." Perhaps a hint of the possible origins of "the elephant on the table".

And there is a touch of annoyance, of strained tolerance, in his later comment that while "....it was important that people were not silenced, some residents wanted more than their fair share of the conversation".

Councillors, you hold public office courtesy of your constituents. If you meet with those who feel aggrieved by your action, or inaction, you can expect them to let you know. To attempt to silence them is doomed to failure.

Freedom of speech is a basic tenet of democracy.

It is your right as it is ours. In a democracy it will not be denied.

Merv Welch,

The Palms.