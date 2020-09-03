Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Reader agrees with Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien that the Tiaro bypass should be four lanes wide. Photo: File
Reader agrees with Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien that the Tiaro bypass should be four lanes wide. Photo: File
Letters to the Editor

LETTER: O’Brien ‘absolutely correct’ on Tiaro bypass

3rd Sep 2020 3:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

OUR National Highway 1 has been a national embarrassment and killing field from the day it opened and remains so today.

Llew O'Brien is absolutely correct that the Tiaro bypass should be an extension of the four lane scheme and should continue right on up to Cairns.

The Labor Government's idea of a band-aid is just kicking the can down the road and will cost more in the long run when it is finally completed.

As in Gympie, people travelling through both towns are badly inconvenienced by traffic delays, the speed limits and traffic controls.

Roger Duncan

Urraween

More Stories

fcletters fcletterstotheeditor fcopinions
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DEARLY MISSED: 9 people killed in Gympie crashes this year

        Premium Content DEARLY MISSED: 9 people killed in Gympie crashes this year

        News All over Queensland, it has been a tragic – and worrying – year on the roads.

        Man to face court over alleged assault that left man in coma

        Premium Content Man to face court over alleged assault that left man in coma

        Crime The alleged assault happened on July 8 at Petrie Park in Tiaro

        Hoon highway: Cop’s calls to ban Teewah camping

        Premium Content Hoon highway: Cop’s calls to ban Teewah camping

        Health A fatal crash which claimed the life of a teenager has sparked calls from a senior...

        NAMED: Two plead guilty to Fraser Island dingo disturbances

        Premium Content NAMED: Two plead guilty to Fraser Island dingo disturbances

        Crime The matter was heard in Maryborough Magistrates Court