Letter: Newspaper gives Mayor platform to complain

COMMENTS by the Editor of the Gympie Times (The Gympie Times, February 14) gave the Mayor the perfect opportunity to make public statements vilifying anyone who uses Facebook to criticise his administration with unsubstantiated accusations against external groups on Facebook.

READ MORE: Bullying not part of healthy online debate

It gave him an opportunity to peddle his brand of spin in an effort to discredit these groups and hopefully improve his image.

CLICK HERE: Mick Curran's column on social media

His remarks (The Gympie Times, February 15) included the following statement about Facebook comments:

"In council's instance, groups external to council have caused a great deal of unnecessary angst and in some cases anguish to council staff members, sharing incorrect information and targeting individuals in online attacks.”

From my experience of the Facebook pages in Gympie, most are asking questions that the Mayor and CEO obviously consider we do not need to know the answers to; questions that have never been openly addressed and when challenged they refuse to comment.

These are questions about keeping promises made during the election, rate hikes and levies, expenditure decisions on ventures which are not commercially viable, the sackings and/or unfair dismissal of long serving local council staff, planned changes to water and waste infrastructure ownership and delivery methods and the import of out of state staff many of whom have not come to live in Gympie.

Mr Mayor, if any of these matters are causing angst and anguish amongst council staff, you the CEO and a group of acquiescent councillors are totally responsible because you choose not to be open, transparent and accountable to the community which pays your generous salaries.

The concerned citizens of this community have every right to expect that our elected council representatives and council staff will live up to the five principles that underpin the Local Government Act 2009 (LGA09).

Having said that, whilst those five principals are important, the Act contradicts itself and gives mayors and CEOs far too much power and opportunities to abuse those powers particularly if a mayor relies to a large extent on a CEO's knowledge of the Act and how it can be used to manage councillors and staff who do not conform and keep the community out of any consultation process e.g. continual unnecessary "in committee” decisions.

This Act needs to be reformed to make local councils truly local again.

The powerful mayor and CEO syndrome can be initially laid at the feet of Labor for amalgamating councils with little or no community consultation, however, when the LNP gained government, the premier in his haste to destroy everything the Labor government had put in place, tried to change things overnight including the LGA09 and unfortunately gave Mayors and CEOs even more power and made councillors virtual rubber stamps.

Mr Mayor, you need to take a long hard look at what the community is trying to communicate to you and start engaging with them constructively and openly and listen to their concerns.

After all, it is their community too, not just yours.

So stop condemning members of this community for speaking out about their concerns by whatever means available to them.

Ray Goldfinch,

Mothar Mountain.