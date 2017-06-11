Letter: Mary St businesses lose again

Letter to the Editor

Mary St businesses lose again

CENTRO shopping centre tenants must be rubbing their hands together after seeing more car parks gone from Mary St shopping.

So the council is opening up more dining area, just what we need in the city centre, like there are that many cafes already trying to make a living from a scarce crowd, and it will be nice and warm for them in summer to sit and look out at the scenery while sipping a coffee.

The design plan for the Smithfield St upgrades. Contributed

But where do they park to enjoy this new wonderful experience?

Already there is a shortage of parking spaces and the five disabled parks are now down to two. They were so convenient for those handicapped people but are now gone.

BURYING HISTORY: A long forgotten air raid shelter under Gympie's Smithfield St will soon be forgotten again, after it was unearthed and re-buried. Arthur Gorrie

The car parks on the eastern side of Smithfield St were only short term but close and convenient; now they too are gone.

Centro, here we come, park in the shade, catch an elevator to air-conditioned shopping and guess what, you can have the choice of coffee shops and eateries.

Work goes on, in the Smithfield St revitalisation project. Arthur Gorrie

Mary St businesses lose again, thanks to an ingenious council decision to spend more money. Ratepayers' money. Ratepayers in Kilkivan and Goomeri will get a lot of benefit from this, I don't think so.

And what happened to the trees that were specially planted outside Paninis? Don't worry, the ratepayers pay, for how much longer?

Rod Matthews,

Gympie