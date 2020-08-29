Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Dylan Wenzel- Halls, Luke DeVere, Troy Watson CEO mates4mates, WO2 Troy Perry and CFN Domonique Zabala at Suncorp Stadium. Pic Mark Cranitch.
Dylan Wenzel- Halls, Luke DeVere, Troy Watson CEO mates4mates, WO2 Troy Perry and CFN Domonique Zabala at Suncorp Stadium. Pic Mark Cranitch.
News

LETTER: Legislation a step in right direction for veterans

Staff Writer
29th Aug 2020 11:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Mates4Mates has welcomed new legislation from the Government, bringing the establishment of a National Commissioner for Defence and Veteran Suicide Prevention one step closer.

Al and Nugget are leaving the Zinc brekkie show

At Mates4Mates, we see first-hand the impact of mental health issues on veterans and their families, and the risk of suicide, and will continue to support steps being taken to combat this.

Over the past year the discussion and awareness around suicide among veterans has been gaining momentum, locally and nationally, but we know there’s still more work to be done in this space to ensure suicides are reduced.

QLD HEALTH: ‘No truth’ to COVID tracing rumours in Gympie

Right now, the need is more important than ever, with some veterans experiencing increased levels of distress and isolation due to COVID-19.

No one – military personnel, veterans, or everyday Australians – should have to go through mental illness alone and our thoughts remain with all families and individuals who have lost a loved one to suicide.

At Mates4Mates, we will continue to work hard to support veterans and their families and we encourage locals to reach out in times of need.

For support, phone Mates4Mates on 1300 462 837, speak with a trusted GP, or call Open Arms or Lifeline.

Troy Watson, CEO, Mates4Mates

gympie letters to the editor
Gympie Times

Just In

    NSW records 14 new virus cases

    NSW records 14 new virus cases
    • 29th Aug 2020 12:01 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Horror stats reveal desperate need for D'Aguilar Hwy upgrade

        Premium Content Horror stats reveal desperate need for D'Aguilar Hwy upgrade

        News STATISTICS reveal almost half of all deaths on the D’Aguilar are head-on crashes, sparking calls for vital overtaking lane upgrades to be completed.

        I remember their faces: Local crash investigator speaks out

        Premium Content I remember their faces: Local crash investigator speaks out

        Feature SERGEANT Brent Gerber recalls the most traumatic crash scenes he’s witnessed in 20...

        ‘I’ll stomp your head’: Robber’s attack after jail release

        Premium Content ‘I’ll stomp your head’: Robber’s attack after jail release

        Crime A teenager on parole wrapped his hand around the neck of a boy in a violent robbery...

        Why Gympie jobs, economy are dangerously exposed to COVID

        Premium Content Why Gympie jobs, economy are dangerously exposed to COVID

        News The region has been identified as having one of Australia’s 30 most vulnerable job...