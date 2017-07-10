Letter: Labor is responsible for Gympie's CT scanner

I WOULD like to correct a statement that was in the letterbox drop from Tony Perrett LNP Member for Gympie.

He states that (quote) we have delivered a new CT scanner at the Gympie Hospital.

This is an untrue statement, all the ground work for this scanner was due to the hard work put in by the Gympie ALP branch and we have all the correspondence to prove this.

It is very interesting that we hear from Tony Perrett now and nothing for the past two years.

Why has he not pushed for an oncology section for the Gympie Hospital? This would save suffering patients having to travel down the coast for treatment.

Let's be fair; he as done nothing for Gympie and I would remind readers to consider this at the next state election.

Bryan Paterson,

Maidment Court, Gympie