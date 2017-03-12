Letter: Is PETA humane or just insane?

I HAVE always doubted the sanity of supposedly well educated people who advocate a love of animals yet want to ban hunting.

Maybe, it's because they saw too many repeats of Walt Disney's Wally World movies, where free animals have a idealist, but false, existence and all die in their sleep.

Ashley Fruno, writes about "animals who going peacefully about their business, are blasted from the sky by hunters, just for some sort of twisted fun.”

Mark Seymour, former front man of Hunters and Collectors on his solo Qld Tour - Rockhampton Glemore Tavern performance. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin ROK140911smark2 Sharyn O'Neill

I read this while I was enjoying my Saturday lunch of venison & ginger stew; it did not disturb my digestion at all, but it did induce me to doubt the ability of Fruno to give rational thought to the process of natural science, particularly the laws of nature.

Surely, Fruno would know that all animals in their natural habitat are never "peacefully', they are the hunted, or the hunters, they have to hunt for food, or be food for other animals that live from them.

Wild animals have few options on death, as soon as they slow down get sick or old, they are torn to bits, whilst still alive, or take a 1080 bait and take three or four days of agony before their stomachs are burnt to bits, or if they are really, really lucky they can meet a 140 grain projectile moving at 3000ft per second, dying so instantly that the adrenalin does not flow into the meat to make my lunch tough.

For a wild animal to meet a hunter, is relative to the hunter winning the State lottery; it's a once in a life time opportunity. Not understanding that shows a certain madness, but the rest of Fruno's letter shows that this madness is being carefully packaged and pitched to our children.

Fruno takes objection to the music groups name Hunters and Collectors and seeks to have their name changed, on the insane idea that popular music would make hunting acceptable.

Hunters and Collectors at A Day on the Green. Lesley Apps

As they are working so hard to make hunting unacceptable as PETA distributes handouts to children in schools, stating that their mothers are animal killers, encouraging kids to pet rats, and showing them ways that they themselves can be an "animal rights rebel.”

We cannot debate how PETA is monstrous for animals without revealing how PETA is worse for mankind.

All over the world PETA wants to close down hunting seasons, and shut down institutions that serve and protect humanity.

PETA forces its lunatic agenda down the throats of impressionable youth. It's not just funny academics wanting to take a fishing line from every child's hand, or take away cats and dogs, ban milk from the breakfast table, and shut down all circuses, zoos and aquariums.

PETA has been campaigning for years to stop all medical advancements that use animal research in any way. That would eliminate almost every major medical achievement in the 20th century.

If a loved one needs treatment for diabetes, heart disease, infection or chronic pain, if a loved one needs dialysis, chemotherapy, a bone marrow transplant, a pacemaker, bypass surgery, or a corneal implant; if you or your children ever need a heart, liver, lung or kidney transplant; PETA says 'Too Bad', Animal research is wrong.

Shooting Clays, Ron Owen. LEEROY TODD

If PETA had their way, there would be no vaccine for polio, rabies, smallpox or a dozen other diseases. And if PETA has their way now, no one would be able to look for a cure for AIDS, Alzheimer's, cancer, cystic fibrosis, multiple sclerosis or any other human suffering.

A few years ago the World Health Organisation, for the first time in history, had a chance to avert a worldwide epidemic.

The deadly H5N1 bird flu was about to bust out of south-east Asia. If it did, they anticipated up to 50 million people would die. Just in time, modern medicine moved in to make available powerful anti-viral drugs and kill millions of flu-carrying birds.

If PETA had their way, there would be no drug, those infected birds would've spread the disease and millions of people would be dead. Even people reading this paper might not be here.

This isn't just abstract stuff, PETA's agenda is real and as mad as Dr Strangelove.

The catastrophe is it's working. Medical research didn't budget for security against PETA animal rights terrorists. Studies on the verge of medical breakthrough are screeching to a halt. We are losing our best minds to their madness.

Ron Owen,

Gympie.