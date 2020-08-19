LETTER: Indecision over refugees cruel and costly

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA, AUGUST 18, 2020 - Protesters hold signs during a rally before marching through central Brisbane to oppose the expansion/reopening of the Christmas Island detention centre and to call for all refugees and asylum seekers to be released into the community. (NCA NewWire/Dan Peled)

Letter to the Editor

BRISBANE protesters are determined to break COVID protocol, to defend refugees in mandatory detention in a Brisbane hotel, living for the past 7 years at taxpayers’ expense.

The real cost is never disclosed. Australia’s homeless, legitimate citizens, are out in the cold, while these permanent hotel guests denied entry, stay indoors.

Illegal refugees who will never be admitted, continue to be kept in detention by our government, instead of returning to their countries of origin.

On Christmas Island, opened to accommodate one Biloela family refused citizenship, despite contributing to their beloved community, are refused permanency, kept, it seems, in detention, employing expensive security and catering companies off-shore.

It is time to return those who have no hope, who will realistically never be granted citizenship, at a time when our government is handing out unprecedented amounts to keep its own citizens in this COVID crisis.

Indecision is both cruel to these refugees as to their prospects, giving them false hope with every delay and taxpayers who collect the tab.

Eloise Rowe, Tannum Sands