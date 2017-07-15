Letter hits back at 'diatribe' against council critics

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I READ with a mixture of amusement and disappointment the article headed "Stop griping, we've got it good" accompanied by a photograph of the aquatic centre (Gympie Times, July 8).

First there was the amusing irony of the opening disclaimer, "I'm not a commentator, but..." followed by the longest commentary by an individual subscriber that I can recall.

Seems the author has definitely retired from his role as a "non- commentator".

What followed was a sustained diatribe against critics of the Gympie Regional Council, "a select little group of serial complainers" who have apparently been abusing their right to free speech.

Next came a geographical catalogue of problems in places as diverse as Turkey, Russia, Maryborough, the Fraser Coast and Ipswich. This apparently to make us grateful for our local council.

Perhaps the caption should have read, "Stop griping we haven't got it as bad as...".

But one very serious disappointment for me was the strikingly brief mention of the GRC's infrastructure planning. And the quoting of the ARC as the solitary example.

I had hoped that someone was at last going to give the council credit for some of its unsung achievements.

The ARC is indeed a magnificent complex, aesthetically impressive and, in my limited experience as a user of the indoor pool, enjoyably functional. It should be a fine community asset for years to come.

The jury is probably still out on its affordability.

But, having brought up the subject of infrastructure planning in support of his championing of the council, the writer could easily have mentioned the statue of Mary, the transformation of Smithfield St, the Rattler Revival and numerous other tourism-oriented projects around the region. Or simply referred his readers to "The Round Up". One wonders why he didn't.

And finally there was the cliche'd "Stand up (for council) or shut up", apparently intended to deter any further criticism. I must say I seriously doubt if this threat would be any more effective than local legislation designed to silence legitimate criticism.

Merv Welch,

The Palms