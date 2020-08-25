LETTER: Hit and runs cowardly acts, need harsher penalties

The Bradley family are campaigning for the laws to change after their son Scott Robert Bradley (born 2/9/92) was killed in a hit and run incident on the 3/9/2016. Copy picture of Scott playing around in the back yard wearing his mothers shirt that was on the clothes line.

Letter to the Editor by Janice Bradley

FIVE hit and run fatalities: Scott Bradley (24), Sharon Cuthbert (39), Ken Altoft (56), Michael Bowden (20) and Harley Amos (18).

These are just a few of the innocent Queenslanders who lost their lives because of drivers disobeying the law, drivers who chose to leave the scene of the accident.

Currently the weak Queensland laws allow most hit and run drivers to walk free and to continue to drive on our roads.

Hit and runs are cowardly acts which need harsher penalties.

Why is 3 years imprisonment ok in QLD when WA is 20 years? Most other states changed their laws back in 2006. Queenslanders are still waiting. The Bowden family has gathered over 28,600 signatures. The more signatures we get the more likely the government will have to act to protect our communities. We don’t want other families to have to suffer daily like we do.

Please help us by clicking on and signing this petition https://bit.ly/2EdECFQ

Janice Bradley, Trinity Beach