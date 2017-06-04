Letter: Gympie's rural ratepayers being 'disregarded'

GYMPIE Regional Council is increasingly disregarding their ratepayers especially in rural areas.

Reducing hours for rubbish proposal (The Gympie Times, May 31), is dismal news.

Rubbish Tip at Bonnick rd in Gympie. Renee Albrecht

Save money, yes, but not at the expense of vital services of your regional ratepayers who contribute substantial rates annually.

If safety is the issue, there are measures that could be implemented to reduce the risk.

Rather than challenging the issue and finding a resolve, is it more convenient to slash the services?

This cut is another inconvenience to your citizens, especially working people and as a result our costs escalate.

Our expenditure including rates continue to rise, our services reduce, disappointing Gympie Regional Council.

Lyndall Ensbey,

Kandanga.

Residents urged to object to quarry

I AM writing regarding your article regarding a proposal to reopen an abandoned Mary Valley quarry

I have been a resident in Riversdale Rd for a number of years and was resident at the time of approval of the previous quarry, and I have grave concerns about this new development application.

I do not believe the proposed development is compatible with the current surrounding development, and is not consistent with the intent for the area as expressed in the Gympie Regional Planning Scheme and will destroy the visual amenity of the region and will negatively impact on tourism in the Mary Valley.

There will also be immense impact on the ambience and scenic value in our area of the Mary Valley. It puts at risk changing the Mary River's meander, potentially causing irreversible damage to good quality agricultural land upstream and downstream of the proposed operation and environmental harm to our endangered aquatic animals. This proposal conflicts with the environmental values of the Mary River catchment.

Where is the evidence to support a claim that this will be a land management strategy that will work in such a sensitive area of the floodplain?

I believe the application should be refused in its entirety and the existing disturbance from past sand and gravel extraction rehabilitated back to a stable, useful land use.

I would ask for community support to object to this development application.

Submissions to council must be lodged by June 5 via planning@gympie.qld.gov.au and/or writing to Gympie Regional Council, PO Box 155, Gympie, 4570.

Margaret Teunissen.

Kandanga.

New club will help women lose weight

I AM writing to you to ask if you might be able to help.

My name is Lyne Johnson and I am assisting Yvonne Eastwood to start a much needed new weight loss club.

The Butterfly Club will support and encourage women in the Gympie region to become healthy/fit once again.

It will be at the Chatz Café Victory Church in Gympie.

Our aim is to continue with the Get Fit Australia challenge.

We want our city and region to lose the most weight in Australia.

I wanted to ask if you could assist us with a complimentary editorial in the Gympie Times please.

It will help us launch our important women's club.

Lyne Johnson,

Gympie.

Hidden tax to boost coffers

THE posturing of the State Government over power prices should be leaving a very sour taste in the mouths of regional Queenslanders who are budgeting for yet another rise in their electricity bills.

Trying to paint itself as the good guy this time around, the government has stepped in to cut by half the increases proposed by the Queensland Competition Authority (QCA).

So, household bills will go up by 3.3% instead of 7.1%. We are expecting that this means that bills for farmers who irrigate will go up 5% and not the 10% the QCA had determined.

QCA's proposed price increases would have boosted the State Government's coffers by almost $1.5 billion over the next three years, halve that, and the government bottom line is still boosted by $700 million from Ergon over that time.

This is still a huge hike and it must be remembered it is money from the electricity bills that regional Queenslanders struggle to pay.

It is in effect a hidden tax from the households and businesses of Queensland.

This latest episode shows that, despite the denials by successive administrations over many years, the Queensland Government does have the power to intervene in electricity pricing.

By intervening this time, and making such a song and dance of it, the government has revealed it could have done this earlier.

It has shown that it can act to knock the waste and inaccurate accounting out of the system and ensure that we are charged a fair price for the electricity services being delivered.

Canegrowers, and all of regional Queensland, expect and deserve nothing less.

Dan Galligan,

Canegrowers CEO,

Brisbane.

Fudging figures on drug testing

IN A bid to look tough, Labor's Child Safety Minister Shannon Fentiman is trumpeting mandatory drug testing, but there is nothing in law to make this mandatory.

Parents can still refuse to take the test and they could still keep their children.

According to the Minister, every parent who is on an Intervention with Parental Agreement order is required to be drug tested.

Yet more than 2000 Intervention with Parental Agreement orders are in place and only 500 tests were conducted between November and March.

This means children are being left in potentially dangerous situations with parents untested for drug use. Simply, this cannot go on. It is clear the Minister is making this up as she goes along.

Ros Bates,

LNP Shadow Minister for Child Safety.

The truth will come out in a referendum

HOW "precious” is our Australian psyche, to be offended by Margaret Court's stance on same-sex marriage.

A Christian nation with Christian values and suddenly all hell breaks loose when she expresses her opinion.

The outcry is as if we were denying same-gender relationships the rights of all citizens.

If we could take this to a referendum, which politicians are afraid to do, then the truth would come out on just how many Australians condone or reject same-sex marriage.

But cowardly Labor, nervous as to how the majority would respond, is denying the nation a say. It already assumes the outcome.

If politicians were truly representative, more concerned with serving their constituents, upholding our national values, our constitution and views than milking the nation into deficit,we'd actually have a collective voice on the matter.

Denial is a river in Egypt. Freedom of speech is a given for both sides of the debate in any democracy.

E. Rowe,

Marcoola.

Not happy with new Six Mile dump point

WE ARE grey nomads who have visited the dump point at Six Mile just south of Gympie on many occasions, however, our last visit this week was an effort due to the upgrade and so-called improvements to the amenities block. We have a "5th Wheeler” and it was extremely difficult to manoeuvre around to the site due to parked cars and the positioning of the yellow posts around the amenities block.

Anyone who has a large caravan, 5th Wheeler or large motor home will find it extremely difficult to get in to dump especially in busy times.

Obviously whoever thought this out does not have a large RV and never observed the manoeuvring that is required.

We have to get close as we do not have cassettes, we use a hose to empty our tanks. It looks like in future Gympie will be bypassed.

Eleanour Bishop,

Ipswich.

New parole board

THE Palaszczuk Government has passed legislation which establishes a new, independent, improved, robust and professionalised parole board for Queensland.

This new Board will be the sole decision-making body for parole in Queensland (other than the imposition of court-ordered parole) and Queenslanders will be represented on the Board by community board members.

Government is also implementing a recommendation regarding GPS monitoring of parolees. GPS monitoring of certain parolees has been proven to assist with the safe reintegration into the community of parolees and a reduction in reoffending.

Mark Ryan MP,

Corrective Services Minister.