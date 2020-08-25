Menu
CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA-NCA NewsWire Photos AUGUST 21 2020 The Prime Minister Scott Morrison with the acting Chief Medical Officer Professor Paul Kelly during a press conference in Parliament House, Canberra. Picture: NCA NewsWire /Gary Ramage
LETTER: Federation is failing Australia

Staff Writer
25th Aug 2020 12:00 AM
FEDERATION in Australia gave three essential tasks to the central Government: maintenance of free trade between states, defence, and quarantine.

But state borders are closed, defence is enfeebled by gender-agenda and poor equipment choices, and they have failed to protect us from foreign pests and viruses.

Moreover, Canberra’s green dreams, targets and subsidies have made a monster mess of electricity generation and cost.

These colossal failures suggest that it’s time to restore federalism.

Start by getting Canberra out of energy and the environment.

At least some states would manage things better and provide a role model for others.

Viv Forbes, Washpool Qld

