LETTER: Federation is failing Australia

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA-NCA NewsWire Photos AUGUST 21 2020 The Prime Minister Scott Morrison with the acting Chief Medical Officer Professor Paul Kelly during a press conference in Parliament House, Canberra. Picture: NCA NewsWire /Gary Ramage

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA-NCA NewsWire Photos AUGUST 21 2020 The Prime Minister Scott Morrison with the acting Chief Medical Officer Professor Paul Kelly during a press conference in Parliament House, Canberra. Picture: NCA NewsWire /Gary Ramage

Letter to the Editor

FEDERATION in Australia gave three essential tasks to the central Government: maintenance of free trade between states, defence, and quarantine.

P-Plater airlifted in a serious condition following Gympie region crash

But state borders are closed, defence is enfeebled by gender-agenda and poor equipment choices, and they have failed to protect us from foreign pests and viruses.

Moreover, Canberra’s green dreams, targets and subsidies have made a monster mess of electricity generation and cost.

68 men and women face the Gympie Magistrates Court today

These colossal failures suggest that it’s time to restore federalism.

Start by getting Canberra out of energy and the environment.

At least some states would manage things better and provide a role model for others.

Viv Forbes, Washpool Qld