Letter: Everybody has a religion

SINCE the results of the 2016 census have come to light I have been upset that there is so much focus on the fact that 30% of the population (or the ones who submitted their census) ticked No Religion.

Could it be that because this was the first option in a long list of options, that most did not even think about the question and just went for the easy option.

If one had to scroll through each of the religions mentioned I am sure more would have stated one religion or another or even, other.

Now, whether they practise this religion or not, is not the question. Each person has a religion, a searching for something, especially in our troubled world of today. At times in many of our lives we go to the church to celebrate a happy or sad occasion, even if we are not practising.

We do have to be relevant in today's world, to show that we are a practical religion that goes into workplaces, homes, everyday situations with love in our heart and ready to roll up our sleeves and help each other.

Even the Vatican is providing showers and hairdressers to the homeless and needy.

That's what we must do also.

Narelle Gruar,

The Palms