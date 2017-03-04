Letter: Don't be conned - we need Colton coal mine jobs

Coal mining in an open pit. The proposed Colton coal mine will be a small coal mine.

LIKE all groups with an obsession, lying and distorting facts is perfectly okay.

It's in their hand book and they study it in our institutions of higher learning.

It was good to see the ABC moving away from its twice weekly doom and gloom stories on the Great Barrier Reef to canning the Colton Mine with the help of people from the Mary River Catchment Co-ordinating Committee (associated with anti-dam and Burnett Mary River Group, a group incidentally that spends millions of your money every year and achieves nothing for our communities).

The Major Infrastructure General Layout of the proposed Colton coal mine. Contributed

Firstly, you want the truth and can handle the truth, read the New Hope Mine study.

The facts are the Colton Mine will take up only 0.1% of the MV catchment area and only 3% of the Susan River catchment, based on median daily Mary River flow of 685ML/day and an absolute maximum release of 17.3ML/day (only released when water flows are appropriate) the percentage is just 2.5%.

There are no issues with contaminated water, no prospect of overflowing dams.

Read the reports on ground water and water management.

We've all seen the mighty Mary in flood and those waters with their sediment levels probably pose a greater threat than anything a job creating, export revenue earning coal mine could ever do.

Don't let these people con you.

This is an important, if relatively small project that will offer much needed jobs in an area of high unemployment.

Peter Todd.

Tin Can Bay