LETTER: COVID Depression already locked in

POLITICIANS have given Australia an impossible task - fight a COVID lock-up while also enduring a green energy shake-down.

A COVID Depression is already locked in. Recovery dictates that we must reverse the lockdown and also rid our weakened economy of the Green parasites forever sucking our energy.

Australia seems to specialise in political stupidity.

Victoria’s Scorched Earth policy has wrecked its economy.

Despite this damage, they dream of replacing their nation-building brown coal electricity with unreliable wind and solar toys. Their once-free people cower in their homes while police and troops detain peaceful folk and demand papers. COVID will only decline when populations develop immunity. Lock-ups ensure that community immunity develops slowly.

South Australia has destroyed its manufacturing industry with uncompetitive employment rules and intermittent green energy. They dream of more Big Batteries to keep the lights on.

WA is protected from many eastern fads and viruses by the mighty Nullarbor Plain. It quietly thanks its hard-working mining industry for funding both state and federal governments.

NT has made anti-fracking for hydro-carbons into an election issue while endorsing bizarre plans to waste billions erecting about 150 square km of solar panels to supply electricity to Singapore.

This needs 720km of land transmission feeding a 3700km undersea extension cord from Darwin, crossing the deep and unstable Java Trench, to Singapore Island. And for the times that NT is not sunny, it needs humungous battery storage.

Queensland has shut its borders to millions of customers and workers from interstate and overseas while discouraging new mines and reliable power supplies.

NSW is determined to kill coal and gas power with locked gates and bureaucratic obstructions.

Canberra plans to throw billions that it does not have at the Snowy 2 white elephant (a net consumer of both water and electricity) while endorsing industry-killing emissions targets.

The federal government is also undermining the federation with a centralizing “National Cabinet” and has taught a generation of youngsters that they can eat and party without working by getting on to the federal jobs replacement gravy train. Meanwhile orchardists, farmers and abattoirs cannot find workers.

Trusting people are mesmerised and traumatized by the COVID scare. Ballooning government debts and looming depression will haunt our children and destroy our savings. Naturally, alcoholism, gambling, family violence and mental problems are increasing.

Meanwhile, a smug cohort of people on government salaries, handouts and safe pensions feels no pain. This includes politicians, the bureaucracy, academia and the Scare-a-dayBC.

We need a new Eureka Rebellion dedicated to slashing taxes and government expenditure, opening inter-state borders, repealing red and green tape, abolishing all emissions targets, withdrawing from the Paris Climate Dreamworld and restoring our freedoms and our federation.

Viv Forbes, Washpool