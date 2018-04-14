Letter: Council spends 'on the silliest of things'

This letter writer says council road works should be done correctly the first time.

Letter to the editor: Where's the care?

PEOPLE with experience in council matters elsewhere tell me the expected lifespan of a new road is generally accepted as 30 years.

I haven't been in these parts quite 30 years and I'm currently avoiding the roadworks of the third time East Deep Creek Rd to the meatworks has been 'built'.

While progress seems slow, muddled and badly organised on this project, being performed by a contractor at a price apparently 'much lower than was originally expected', at least it isn't like the first time, when the road was built straight over a dead tree, which of course rotted and the road went with it.

Obviously things have improved a bit but this being the third time in my short time here this road has be 'rebuilt' one can't but wonder why it is that there's no effort being put in to raise the two small sections which flood regularly, doing it right, for once?

In my regular travels I'm currently surrounded by roadworks, and recent works, all of which I see as achieving virtually nothing.

One, the roundabout on Station Rd, is set to make traffic flow worse as it slows the often heavy vehicles to make them further struggle up the hill toward the underpass and the dated and dangerous intersection near it.

This week Mayor Curran wrote, in regard to people offering to be elected for Division 8, what seemed like a 'warning' that dissent, and ideas, won't be tolerated, that council doesn't have an 'opposition' but works as a 'team'.

Looking at what his 'team' does and how it operates I'd be hoping that those seeking election would approach it along Groucho Marx' lines: 'I wouldn't want to be a member of any team that would have me as a member'.

There's little worse for a growing population than stagnation, except what Curran's council seems to be able to 'achieve' time and time again.

And all the while they seem to find an endless pool of money to spend on the silliest of things in the silliest of ways.

Looking at what Curran's 'team' does and how it operates, looking at what's not being done at places like East Deep Creek Rd, I'd prefer it if council stopped doing anything and went into 'care and maintenance mode', for about a generation.

There are times when doing nothing is preferable to proving to be useless.

Dave Freeman,

Cedar Pocket