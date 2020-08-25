LETTER: Could Kilkivan aged care plan be answer for nation?
SPEAKING on the ABC program, The Drum, one night last week, the former Federal Labor Minister and, more recently, Commissioner for Aged Care Susan Ryan, spoke critically of the current model of large institutions which, she claimed, are often detrimental to the physical and mental health of their elderly residents.
She suggested that what is needed are smaller, local facilities which would provide a more familiar and personal environment.
It seemed to me that the proposed Kilkivan Aged Care facility might be exactly what she had in mind.
MervWelch, The Palms