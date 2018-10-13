Letter: 'Cnr Smerdon, do you know your whole division?'

Council Divisions are inconsistent: complicated for some Counsellors, and gifted for others.

COUNSELOR Smerdon was quoted in the Gympie Times on October 6, as saying; 'the divisional system works well and kept representatives familiar with their areas.'

While I consider Counsellor Leitch may rightly claim to be familiar with his conveniently packaged Southside Division; being that it is not much more than a 10km jog to journey its entire boundary, I doubt Councillor Smerdon's claim.

Division 6 is a lumped together division of many diverse towns and localities which strongly appears to be a case of; 'let's keep drawing this boundary until we capture a couple of thousand ratepayers, regardless of the distance.'

For that reason, division 6 extends from Booubyjan to Langshaw; and from Miva to Pie Creek. It takes-in the towns of Goomeri, Kilkivan and Widgee; and it borders no less than four other Regional Councils. Division 6 has the same land size as Singapore, Luxemburg, Bahrain and Malta combined.

I assume that the intent and spirit of introducing Divisional Boundaries to the Gympie Regional Council was to ensure that individual ratepayers were represented by a likeminded Counsellor; both sharing the same local government concerns and needs due to their residential proximity.

A common-sense approach, one would think.

But where is the common-sense in Division 6? Hillary Smerdon is a resident of Woolooga; is he really that familiar with my needs in Pie Creek?

My situation is probably best described as rural residential; as I live on a bitumen road and being a mere 8km from town, I utilise all the facilities Gympie has to offer. At the same time, Counsellor Smerdon represents families over 100km away from Gympie; mostly driving on dirt roads with minimal Council infrastructure.

I consider myself to be a citizen of Gympie; while a resident of Tansey may well consider themselves to be a citizen of the South Burnett, forced by the State Government to be represented by this Council.

If our Council cared about all their ratepayers and still championed the system of divisional representation; then the boundary of Division 6 requires close scrutiny. The Council has until March 2019 to conduct this review in order for it to be in affect before the next local election in 2020.

Please Mr Smerdon, be honest with us, are you really that familiar with the needs of all of your division?

Col Morley,

Pie Creek

Gympie Council 2018 Hilary Smerdon, Dan Stewart, Glen Hartwig, Bob Leitch, Mick Curran, Bob Fredman, Mal Gear, Daryl Dodt and Mark McDonald. Renee Albrecht

Letter to the editor: Council Divisions

I AM not in favour of divisions at all. I live in Gympie, not a division of Gympie. I want to vote for the best people out of the entire pool who nominate, because there is a major fault with our current system of divisions.

Here's a scenario we have faced in the past and no doubt will in the future. What if we have 4 high quality candidates run for Division A, 2 very low quality candidates run for Division B and 1 run for Division C?

Division A ends up with a good councillor hopefully, Division B ends up with a dud and the candidate walks in to Division C uncontested. 3 candidates, who would/could have made good councillors, are cast aside.

Furthermore, there is no guarantee whatsoever those 3 councillors in Div A, B or C are the best pick out of who nominated just because they live in their division. We have certainly seen this before and those types don't last long thankfully.

Scrap divisions, elect the best from the entire candidates who nominate and allocate them to a division, if we need to persist with divisions, like we have portfolios. I think most voters and candidates in Gympie have a fair idea of the issues for the entire shire without having to live in their division.

Most residents may not have any confidence in their divisional councillor, but know and respect another councillor outside their division and would rather speak with them about any concerns.

Unlike federal and state government we don't have political parties lobbying for their electorates. We have a council that should be doing the right thing for the entire shire. If we don't, it's only because the majority of councillors vote against councillors who come forward with issues in their division.

And there lies another issue with divisions. Regardless of the division, all councillors are involved in the decision making anyway. On top of that, under our current council, more and more decisions being taken away from councillors.

We could then say scrap divisions, get rid of all councillors and leave it all to the bureaucrats. That seems to be where we are heading.

Ash Petersen,

Gympie