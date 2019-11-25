Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Climate change action needed by government

25th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Federal government's lack of policy and preventive action on climate change at a time when catastrophic fires are raging right across the country is pathetic. 

Their untruthful claim that what we do won't make much difference as we contribute only about one per cent of the carbon emitted into the atmosphere is equally contemptible as it fails to take into account the pollution caused by our exported coal. In this we are equally responsible as an accessory.

Professor Ross Garnaut of the University of Melbourne in his recently released book Super Power describes how Australia has the potential to become a super power in a post-carbon world. 

Garnaut points out that Australia's knowledge and research in clean energy, transport, agriculture and carbon capture and storage is a valuable commodity that will be in great demand in South East Asia and other countries going through the transitioning process.

The dinosaurs of Canberra should take note or they too, may become extinct.

TERRY RYAN, Meringandan West

More Stories

climate change letter
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Historic revamp of homestead

      Historic revamp of homestead
      • 25th Nov 2019 7:01 AM

      Top Stories

        ‘Beautiful angels’ who died in hot car

        ‘Beautiful angels’ who died in hot car

        Crime The little girls who died trapped in a hot car are being remembered for their infectious laughter and bond, being only a year apart.

        WATCH: Breathtaking video captures Gympie’s final big race of 2019

        premium_icon WATCH: Breathtaking video captures Gympie’s final big race of...

        News ‘I haven’t seen a horse dominate a Gympie race like that in a long time,’ Turf Club...

        Possible Arson link to Cinnabar fire under investigation

        premium_icon Possible Arson link to Cinnabar fire under investigation

        News Rural Fire Brigade says bushfire started by an arsonist, Police say they’re...

        GALLERY: 15 stunning photos from Fashions on the Field

        premium_icon GALLERY: 15 stunning photos from Fashions on the Field

        News IT was a memorable day to celebrate the last Gympie Race meet for the year with the...