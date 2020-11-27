Menu
This letter writer believes climate change is a complete hoax. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts)
News

LETTER: Climate change a hoax that makes us all feel guilty

Staff Reporter
27th Nov 2020 11:30 AM
Letter to the Editor

I STAND by my comments on mankind’s part in this made 29 days ago.

A complete hoax but if the popular press can keep it alive and it helps to sell papers, it cannot be all bad.

What is a huge shame is the fact that the truth about the matter is the true victim, while making us all feel guilty, instead of lauding the amazing benefits that 21st century technology has given us, all down to the burning of fossil fuels.

You are transforming the western world into a race of ungrateful spoilt brats, sloshing around in a toxic brew of discontent.

The “precision” of hindsight never ceases to amaze the likes of me.

Yours in sorrow,

Roger Broadley, Chatsworth

