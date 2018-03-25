Letter claims no councillor knows exact cost of Rattler

Letter to the Editor

ASK any councillor of Gympie Regional Council if they know the exact cost of the Rattler total project to date. Not one will know.

Glasshouse Revisited - G.M. Mr Bernard Smith 2000-2008.

Commissioner Willan of the Port Macquarie Hastings Council, State Inquiry, said, "the Council and it's councillors had not been rigorous in seeking accurate information about the project, had been swayed by developers and supporters, and had failed to plan and manage the project and had lost control of the 'uncontrollably escalating cost'.”

The result was an adverse impact upon works and services in other areas. The report further found that "the community had been consistently misled”.

What seems to have happened is that a reasonable community facility was treated by the council as an icon, which had to be built come hell or high water, regardless of the cost to ratepayers. The complete council was sacked.

Is something similar happening in Gympie?

History repeating itself? We warned candidates from February, 2016, pre council election, but none believed. I am sure they do now.

Does anyone in this region have the fortitude to ask what is the total cost of this aspiration, the Rattler Project and get a detailed report to the people?

Accountable, transparent? Ducking, weaving, diving, avoiding, excuses, omissions on radio interviews and media.

Why are we paying for scaffolding, unused for weeks on end? Answers, please. That is just one of many questions this electorate wants answered.

Why is the membership of Gympie Regional Forum growing consistently daily, now 2715?

One person per family, so multiply it. Viewers numbers are immeasurable as it is transparent and open to all. Reactions report over 8000 per month.

There is a good reason many thousands are constantly viewing a page which discusses concerns about Gympie Regional Council.

Cr Curran, it is time to stand up and front the electorate.

Kathy Walker,

Gympie