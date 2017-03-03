Letter claims Gympie council is ignoring illegal activity

LATELY, the Gympie Regional Council has promoted the Mary River as a tourism feature and defended Gympie's water supply which comes from the Mary River.

But they don't properly defend the river from potential impacts.

Upstream from the water supply running into the Mary River there is a commercial development with large pads for composting unknown materials.

Attached to this is a large borrow pit/quarry.

The immediate neighbours to this very large development is an educational/environmnetal/ recreation establishment called Garapine.

The council has not properly considered the impact on the Mary River, Garapine or the associated tourist and recreational industries.

Although the latest approval has been appealed, the developer has ignored the law and substantially built the latest part of the facility anyway.

The council has done nothing about this clear breach of the law.

If we are going to develop our "people” industries and protect our water supply and environment, we need a council that properly plans development with appropriate conditions and buffer zones.

Reg Lawler.

Dagun Q 4570

EDITOR'S NOTE: The official response from Gympie Regional Council to these claims is:

Council is aware and currently investigating alleged breaches for the property that is mentioned so we cannot discuss the matter.

Council is committed to ensuring that every business complies with environmental and planning legislation.

Council is committed to work with businesses to ensure compliance.

Council is committed to responsible environmental management, sustainability and stewardship of the Gympie Region.