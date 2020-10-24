Menu
DEBATE: See the full replay here of Gympie's election forum that took place on Wednesday night (October 14).
News

LETTER: Candidate’s no show means he has no chance

Staff Reporter
24th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
Letter to the Editor

 

I attended the Meet the Candidates evening organised by the Chamber of Commerce and The Gympie Times last Wednesday.

The meeting was organised in accord with COVID protocols, so there was seating for no more than 100.

As usual, the take-home impression was the apathy of the electorate.

There was ample seating left for late-comers who, of course, did not arrive. I didn't count the attendees, but the hall looked too big.

I forget how many candidates showed up, six I think. I know the Labor man didn't.

He probably didn't want to see how many people would not be voting for him.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - State election candidates debate Gympie
Has Gympie voted Labor since three-time Prime Minister Andrew Fisher?

He died in 1928. That is no excuse for not turning up of course. No show is no chance.

The meeting format was well organised and proceedings appropriately controlled.

A disappointing feature of both the candidates' presentations and the question time which followed was the repeated stinging criticism of sitting member Tony Perret's performance over the past six years by independent candidate, Tim Jerome.

Why was I thinking that there might be two One Nation candidates up there on the stage?

Tim Jerome
Mr Jerome's mantra was"You've got to get off your bum", as he does every time an election comes around.

Was it just luck or a planned strategic seating arrangement that had Mr Jerome and Mr Perret safely separated at opposite ends of the candidates' line-up?

The Greens candidate breathed some life into the proceedings. Petite,with a Scandinavian complexion, she articulated her party's policies eloquently and with conviction. Unlike most of the others, she backed her claims with research evidence and relevant statistics. Quite impressive!

Candidates on stage at the Gympie state election debate.
All candidates, predictably, indicated good intentions.

A lad with an American accent asked the "best" and most naive question of the night.

He asked about the passion that inspired their candidacy. There was, of course, a rush to claim the microphone and a veritable avalanche of declarations of passion for just about everything we could wish for. No one mentioned the money.

It is heartening to know there is so much idealism around.

Merv Welch, The Palms.

