LETTER: Boycott Channel 9 advertisers to show our ‘disgust’

Dear Editor,

Chanel Nine’s churlish decision to ban Pauline Hanson from the Today show over her very honest words that appeared beyond the intellectual capacity and general knowledge of the presenter and reporter lacking wisdom of experience (sic).

It is our democratic right to seriously boycott the products of every advertiser on Channel Nine to show our disgust.

It was only a few years ago that Chanel Nine reporters and news readers showed Australia they apparently did not know the difference between, comment, criticism and racism, and had no wish to learn the differences.

Pauline Hanson in Townsville to endorse her One Nation Candidate for Thuringowa, Troy Thompson. Picture: Alix Sweeney

On top of that they displayed an apparent gross dismal knowledge of history on the Vietnam War that ended in 1975, and the shocking Tiananmen Square Massacre incident of 1989, where we accepted many Asian people for safety, the Asian world knew Australia was a great place and millions wanted to migrate here — fact.

In 1996, when she gave her maiden speech there were massive numbers of Asian people wanting to migrate here. The general ignorance of the press on this historic fact is appalling — she was ridiculed not on fact but on spiteful ignorance. Not much has changed within the ignorance towards her.

Bet the Channel Nine staff never get elected to the Senate, ignorance is no virtue.

G. J. May, Kirklees Place, Forestdale