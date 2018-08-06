LETTER: Are the winds of change stirring on Capitol Hill?

ARE the winds of change stirring up there on Capitol Hill? Or is it merely democracy gasping for breath in the corridors of power?

But reports in The Gympie Times in recent weeks suggest that representative government is attempting to assert itself in council.

Some weeks ago there was the report of a somewhat confused debate which had one councillor voting against his own motion. Nothing to worry about in that. Democracy can look a bit like anarchy as it emerges from autocracy.

Then there was the report of two councillors, Fredman and Hartwig, having the temerity to vote against the budget on the grounds that they believed the size of the rate rise was excessive.

It turned out to be three against really if one counts Cr McDonald's retrospective condemnation of the green waste fees.

It appears he somewhat belatedly realised that they discriminate against the aged and arthritic.

"I don't think we acted in the best and fairest interest of our ratepayers...” he declared.

More recently (July 21) Cr Hartwig wrote in a letter to this paper that "It would have made sense to consult councillors prior to the announcement (of the Rattler review)... so that they could have some input into the scope of the inquiry.”

Why didn't somebody see the sense of that?

And it is this exclusion of councillors from the decision-making process that is the crux of the current stand-off between the Mayor and councillors Fredman, Hartwig and Smerdon.

The Mayor is apparently disappointed (but surely not surprised) that the councillors voted against a new regulation that makes them virtually irrelevant to planning procedures and decisions.

And it is no surprise that the "minority councillors” have rejected the Mayor's suggestion that their oppositional stance raises "... questions of integrity”.

To the ordinary citizen and ratepayer it would appear that they are standing up for the right, in Cr Smerdon's words, "... to fully represent the community in the planning process”.

Surely this opportunity, and indeed obligation, is the reason we have a council that is elected by the community.

Merv Welch,

The Palms (Abridged)