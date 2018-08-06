Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gympie Council 2018 Hilary Smerdon, Dan Stewart, Glen Hartwig, Bob Leitch, Mick Curran, Bob Fredman, Mal Gear, Daryl Dodt and Mark McDonald.
Gympie Council 2018 Hilary Smerdon, Dan Stewart, Glen Hartwig, Bob Leitch, Mick Curran, Bob Fredman, Mal Gear, Daryl Dodt and Mark McDonald. Renee Albrecht
Opinion

LETTER: Are the winds of change stirring on Capitol Hill?

by Letter to the Editor by Merv Welch
6th Aug 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ARE the winds of change stirring up there on Capitol Hill? Or is it merely democracy gasping for breath in the corridors of power?

But reports in The Gympie Times in recent weeks suggest that representative government is attempting to assert itself in council.

Some weeks ago there was the report of a somewhat confused debate which had one councillor voting against his own motion. Nothing to worry about in that. Democracy can look a bit like anarchy as it emerges from autocracy.

Then there was the report of two councillors, Fredman and Hartwig, having the temerity to vote against the budget on the grounds that they believed the size of the rate rise was excessive.

It turned out to be three against really if one counts Cr McDonald's retrospective condemnation of the green waste fees.

It appears he somewhat belatedly realised that they discriminate against the aged and arthritic.

"I don't think we acted in the best and fairest interest of our ratepayers...” he declared.

More recently (July 21) Cr Hartwig wrote in a letter to this paper that "It would have made sense to consult councillors prior to the announcement (of the Rattler review)... so that they could have some input into the scope of the inquiry.”

Why didn't somebody see the sense of that?

And it is this exclusion of councillors from the decision-making process that is the crux of the current stand-off between the Mayor and councillors Fredman, Hartwig and Smerdon.

The Mayor is apparently disappointed (but surely not surprised) that the councillors voted against a new regulation that makes them virtually irrelevant to planning procedures and decisions.

And it is no surprise that the "minority councillors” have rejected the Mayor's suggestion that their oppositional stance raises "... questions of integrity”.

To the ordinary citizen and ratepayer it would appear that they are standing up for the right, in Cr Smerdon's words, "... to fully represent the community in the planning process”.

Surely this opportunity, and indeed obligation, is the reason we have a council that is elected by the community.

Merv Welch,

The Palms (Abridged)

gympie council gympie region gympie regional council letters to the editor merv welch opinion
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Gympie students take lead on new 40 hour famine challenge

    premium_icon Gympie students take lead on new 40 hour famine challenge

    News A team of students from James Nash State High School have taken the lead on a brand new World Vision 40 Hour Famine program to be rolled out this month.

    UPDATE: Lucky escape from Inskip crash

    UPDATE: Lucky escape from Inskip crash

    News The crash happened at approximately 3:41pm.

    GALLERY: Fun in the sun at weekend Wishlist Festival

    premium_icon GALLERY: Fun in the sun at weekend Wishlist Festival

    News Check out all the best social photos from the event.

    UPDATE: QFES warns of smoke danger after Lower Wonga blaze

    UPDATE: QFES warns of smoke danger after Lower Wonga blaze

    News A QFES officer said the fire was largely under control at 12:45pm.

    Local Partners