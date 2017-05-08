Letter: Are councillors 'rulers' or 'representatives'?

Mary Valley Community Group Inc president Nick Bennett is hoping to help give residents a voice in the Mary Valley's future.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

ON SUNDAY the Mary Valley Community Group organised a public meeting to allow the community to discuss some local concerns and potential problems.

Naturally, most of the concerns were matters that should have been the concern of the Gympie Regional Council.

The meeting was not directed against the council.

The BRAG members who oppose a motorbike park at Bella Creek were given a part and they say that council has supported their community.

Over 50 people were at the Amamoor Hall and there was a vigorous discussion of all viewpoints.

Hopefully we all learned something from "the other side”.

Different viewpoints are natural in any community and a knowledge of other viewpoints should enable our community to find solutions to conflict that are acceptable to all.

I would have hoped that the Gympie Regional Council would play the lead in this.

I don't know how we do it but we need to persuade the council that consulting, listening, mediating and understanding and allowing for different viewpoints should be part of their job.

Perhaps they regard themselves as our elected rulers rather than our elected representatives.

All councillors were invited to this meeting.

Not one came.

Not one gave apology.

The Mary Valley Community Group Inc is not against the council but if they refuse to listen to the community, it could become to look like that.

Reg Lawler,

Dagun.