Letter alleges blind eye to dumping chemicals in creek

DISGUSTING: Rubbish left at 'The Sands' on the banks of the Mary River in Gympie this year. Frances Klein

EXPERTS who know better than us reckon that by 2050 there'll be more plastic in the oceans than fish.

I'm not sure (whether to) laugh or cry at decisions by Gympie Regional Council, which doubtless increase our contribution to such sad pollution of the seas. Recent rains have cleaned things up, washed away our sins so to speak.

There's a drain that runs under the aquatic centre car park. The car park is rubbish-free after the rain, but it usually isn't so clean and that's to be expected when no rubbish bins are supplied outside the centre.

That's no reflection on the excellent staff at the pool as the grounds outside are maintained by yet another party, but it's a poor reflection on council that they haven't supplied bins or stipulated some be there.

Last time I went to the new river access points there was heaps of rubbish around, and once again not a bin to be seen or used.

Guess that rubbish is on its way to the great Pacific garbage patch that's mass-killing marine life.

Since the total rip-off dump charges came into play, I've seen two piles of rubbish left on local roadsides, which the rain has "dealt with” too.

When I pointed out to council that (someone I know) had used the creek - to which he has sole access - to clean his farm shed into, chemical drums and all (as I'm aware of others doing), one of the council officers that came to see me basically said he saw nothing wrong with that.

Another backward twerp who should be 'purged' from our payroll even though the filth was eventually removed before it got washed out of sight and out of mind.

I once read that out of sight, out of mind, when translated into Russian and back into English, results in the term invisible idiot.

That seems like an apt description of (many in council), particularly at the most senior level where the dictates come from.

Dave Freeman,

Cedar Pocket

(Abridged)

Not up to the job

IT IS overwhelmingly evident that Gympie Regional Council is incapable of providing even the basic services required of a regional government organisation and should therefore have their role in local government reviewed with a view to reducing their area of responsibility to one commensurate with their demonstrated lack of skills and abilities.

ndeed, in light of the reduction in council services and imposition of fees and charges during recent years, with more fictional content than Aesop's fables, it is arguable whether the title of Gympie Town Council would be an overstatement of council's abilities.

As rural ratepayers, we do not enjoy the benefit of town water, sewerage, drainage, street lighting, kerbing, sealed roads or even a waste collection service.

According to council's waste services manager, due to safety issues associated with the construction of our road, including lack of a suitable turning area, our "council maintained” road is not even fit to be traversed by a garbage truck for the purpose of effecting a kerbside waste collection.

Council's definition of a "maintained road” now obviously means that repair work is undertaken on a contingency basis as the result of overwhelming complaints (currently about once every three years).

Little wonder that residents performing road repairs using agricultural machinery and even buckets and shovels (at their own expense, in the absence of action by council) has become an increasingly regular sight.

Waste collection is a non-event, after systematically reducing the operating hours of the Imbil dump, initially from seven to five days and now four days per week, accompanied by increased charges to compensate for the inconvenience.

The alternative "cluster collection service” also appears to have stalled without further action.

Perhaps council is unaware of the health and safety issues associated with mounting piles of uncollected garbage and would prefer residents to assist them by delivering their uncollected waste to council's offices in Mary St to avoid the inconvenience and cost of mounting a waste collection service.

Ratepayer-funded renovations and purchase of council premises accompanied by the systematic reduction of council services are indicative of a council attempting to operate well beyond both its means and capabilities.

It would appear that the sensible solution would involve initiation of a campaign to have local government boundaries redrawn with a view to reducing the responsibilities of Gympie Regional Council to the servicing of an area commensurate with their capabilities and expertise.

David McNamara,

Moy Pocket