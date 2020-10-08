LETTER: Abortion kills more Queenslanders than COVID

Debbie Brennan from Womens Reproductive Rights defends the abortion clinic on Wellington St from Anti-Abortion protesters that come each month.

Letter to the Editor

THE total irony of Premier Anastacia Palaszczuk's stance on border closures and the alleged saving of Queenslanders lives becomes clear when we remember how she and her colleagues, apart from the Bundamba MP Jo-Anne Miller, voted into law the October 2018 Termination of Pregnancy Bill.

The brainchild of then Deputy Premier Jackie Trad, it made legal the killing of unborn children up to and including the day of birth. This act of violence upon our voiceless and defenceless future generations kills an average of 30 unborn children each day, a frightening total that soars way above anything produced by the COVID-19 virus.

By the time the state election is held on October 31, the total of unborn children killed in Queensland since the passing of this Bill will be almost 22,000. As well as killing a child abortion also damages the mother with life long medical and psychological problems which have been extensively documented in medical publications.

A government that not only sanctions but encourages the killing of unborn children is a government that is not fit to hold office.

It is pleasing to note the public announcements by the LNP, One Nation and the Katter Party that they support life and if elected to government will change the law to protect the unborn. They will also offer counselling services, deliberately excluded from the 2018 Bill, that explain to the expectant mother the alternatives to the killing of her child. Good news indeed. A vote for Anastacia Palaszczuk and her government at the October 31, election means more killing of the unborn. Life in the womb must be treated as sacred and precious. This can only happen by rejecting the present anti-life Labor government and putting in their place those who respect the sanctity of life.

Jeffrey Eacersall, Mary Street, Gympie