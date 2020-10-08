Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Debbie Brennan from Womens Reproductive Rights defends the abortion clinic on Wellington St from Anti-Abortion protesters that come each month.
Debbie Brennan from Womens Reproductive Rights defends the abortion clinic on Wellington St from Anti-Abortion protesters that come each month.
News

LETTER: Abortion kills more Queenslanders than COVID

Staff Reporter
8th Oct 2020 11:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Letter to the Editor

 

THE total irony of Premier Anastacia Palaszczuk's stance on border closures and the alleged saving of Queenslanders lives becomes clear when we remember how she and her colleagues, apart from the Bundamba MP Jo-Anne Miller, voted into law the October 2018 Termination of Pregnancy Bill.

letterspromo

NAMED: List of Gympie region drug dealers

The brainchild of then Deputy Premier Jackie Trad, it made legal the killing of unborn children up to and including the day of birth. This act of violence upon our voiceless and defenceless future generations kills an average of 30 unborn children each day, a frightening total that soars way above anything produced by the COVID-19 virus.

MARY STREET MOGULS: Who owns the biggest slice of the Gympie CBD?

By the time the state election is held on October 31, the total of unborn children killed in Queensland since the passing of this Bill will be almost 22,000. As well as killing a child abortion also damages the mother with life long medical and psychological problems which have been extensively documented in medical publications.

Debbie Brennan from Womens Reproductive Rights defends an abortion clinic from Anti-Abortion protesters.
Debbie Brennan from Womens Reproductive Rights defends an abortion clinic from Anti-Abortion protesters.

A government that not only sanctions but encourages the killing of unborn children is a government that is not fit to hold office.

It is pleasing to note the public announcements by the LNP, One Nation and the Katter Party that they support life and if elected to government will change the law to protect the unborn. They will also offer counselling services, deliberately excluded from the 2018 Bill, that explain to the expectant mother the alternatives to the killing of her child. Good news indeed. A vote for Anastacia Palaszczuk and her government at the October 31, election means more killing of the unborn. Life in the womb must be treated as sacred and precious. This can only happen by rejecting the present anti-life Labor government and putting in their place those who respect the sanctity of life.

Jeffrey Eacersall, Mary Street, Gympie

gympie letters to the editor
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT THE GREAT DEAL

        Everybody appearing at Gympie Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Gympie Magistrates Court today

        News Here is a list of matters at Gympie Magistrates Court today

        Qld’s ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ jobs boom

        Premium Content Qld’s ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ jobs boom

        Environment Sunshine State could be clean energy world leader, creating 25,000 jobs