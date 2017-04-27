Letter: ABC stance is 'what we have come to expect'

LETTER:

"ABC backs host after slur anger” (Courier Mail, April 24, 2017) that is what we have come to expect from Australia's let-wing junk broadcaster giving tacit approval of the Anzac slur from Yassmin Abdel-Magied, who labels herself "first and foremost... Muslim”.

Such is ample evidence she is not suited to remain in Australia, all migrants must declare, commit and display that Australia comes first at all times.

Yassmin Abdel-Magied. Darren Hallesy

She admits she will put Islam before her defence of Australia that constitutes potential treason:

"You either love it or leave it.”

Please leave promptly as you show no loyalty, our welcome is withdrawn.

G. J. May,

Forestdale.