LETTER: A message to Tony Perrett

Deb Frecklington member for Nanango and Deputy leader for LNP and Member for Gympie Tony Perrett. .

LETTER to Member for Gympie Tony Perrett:

Yes, another election in Queensland is in the near future and what we desperately need is politicians who can think strategically, have the community in mind, and have merit.

Over the past 26 years the LNP federally has done nothing.

More recently a petition was sent to you outlining the community's concerns regarding our Gympie Regional Council.

We needed a representation in parliament to take a stand for us. We need people like Rob Pyne and the Katters who do take a stand, representing their people and their concerns.

Issues concerning our region are council accountability, farming and dairy, building infrastructure, environment, and roads and highways to start with.

Clearly the people of Queensland still remember the Newman government and the destruction he left.

There are far too many still there and to add insult to injury our PM Mr Malfunction Turnbull sent out Barnaby to try nothing short of trying to pull the wool over our eyes.

May I go on?

There is a ground swell against the political status quo.

Politicians have ignored the communities, their understanding of what is needed to move forward and also to protect the environment, as well the expert scientists and their reports.

It appears the politicians are above the people. We are not fools.

May I say it is not which party we, the community, support, based on political promises at election time.

We in the community do not have any confidence or trust in the LNP.

There is strong support for change in the election process for "one person, one vote”, no preferences, and when a politician is voted out, there are no perks.

Further we the community do not need to be told how to vote at the polling booths.

Like most countries it should be made illegal.

We are completely fed up with politicians looking after their colleagues' interests along with big mining companies.

Beware the Ides of March, know your history.

In closing Mr Perrett, clearly what we need in life, is what we leave our children.

Indeed I am always available to discuss any issue I have raised in this correspondence with you.

Barry Cook,

Gympie.