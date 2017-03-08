Let's soak up the good stuff, Gympie

FAMILIAR SIGHT: If you grew up in Gympie in the 1980s you would remember the big water slide at Gympie's Memorial Pool.

I READ with interest your article on Gympie 80s image and I remember back to those years when I had a public life as an alderman on the Gympie City Council.

I received lots of publicity through your paper and I support the worth of the printed word.

LOVE GYMPIE: Former city alderman Julia Lawrence says people were more loyal to Gympie in the 1980s. Greg Miller

I mixed with the whole community and the district and I learnt that everyone has an opinion and every person thinks their opinion is the right one.

I also learnt that any publicity is better than none as long as they spell the name right. Ha ha.

Mayor Mick Venardos and myself as deputy mayor attended many local government conferences outside of Gympie and Mick made sure the whole conference knew Gympie had arrived and we represented "The Gold City and the Town that saved Queensland”.

He feted Gympie constantly and loudly everywhere he went and people listened to him.

And I think in those days the people were more loyal to their town as well and they were not so demanding.

Former Gympie deputy mayor and alderman Julia Lawrence in the 1980s Greg Miller

Of course change has come about with social media, and people can say what they like - be it right or wrong - and create a great audience for themselves.

Consequently we will not like all of it but can we learn to deal with it.

We learn not to react to adverse publicity except if it is something we can make better.

We need to soak up the good stuff and to pass on the word that Gympie is the place to be.