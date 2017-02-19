Let's make science cool in Gympie region

LEADING THE WAY: (From left) The University of Southern Queensland STEM Education Network's Marina Fitzpatrick, Inspiring Australia's Shelley Dunlop, Cooloola Coastcare's Dr Lindy Orwin and STEM Queensland Education's Kaye North, of Maryborough.

A MEETING to set the agenda for the establishment of a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics group in the Gympie region was attended by about 40 people with an interest in a wide range of science applications.

It was decided the next meeting would be in March and, thereafter, quarterly, with in-between contact via email.

It would be fair to say the meeting was dominated by people from the education world as currently computers, drones, virtual reality, robotics and computer coding are well favoured in the education system.

Shelley Dunlop, from Inspiring Australia, said the Australia STEM project was tasked with trying to improve the acceptance of science at all levels and topics into the mainstream consciousness of the population.

Cooloola Coastcare and University of the Sunshine Coast research fellow Lindy Orwin said science had often been given a bad name for a variety of reasons.

"This can cause students to choose not to undertake a science-based course either at high school or later,” Dr Orwin said.

"The STEM idea is to show that science is fascinating and a good career path.”

Dr Orwin said peer pressure in a group of students was powerful, but the use of "near peer” examples could give students the right information.

She said "near peer” referred to a first-year university student going back to their high school to talk about what they are doing.

Dr Orwin said Citizen Science could be well up to professional standards and cited the work being done in mapping sea grass.

A plea from some of the people present who are not involved in the current high technology for all schools was for members of the public with particular expertise to come forward to act as guides or mentors.

A particular case in point was Sean Ryan from Private Forest Service Queensland, who said he felt a bit "out in left field”, being one of the very few present working with traditional science.

Further contact can be made via email at shelley. dunlop@qm.qld.gov.au.