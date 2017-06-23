24°
Let's hope Hanson's comments lead to more support

Letter to the Editor by Julia Lawrence | 23rd Jun 2017 11:27 AM
Debate continues following Pauline Hanson's controversial statements.
Debate continues following Pauline Hanson's controversial statements. Patrick Woods

Letter to the Editor

LET'S hope all the talk about autism and disabled children gives the Education Department enough money to fund specialised support so that this support can sit with the disabled child and help him/her be part of the normal classroom.

This is what was promised when mainstreaming came in.

One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson
One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson MICK TSIKAS

Children without disabilities should have the right to learn in a calm atmosphere without distractions as well.

Something needs fixing when a poor little boy screamed all day in the classroom and the little Grade 2 children went home with headaches every day. Where the disabled children find it hard to be accepted by the other children and in fact they find their own company much happier under the old system.

Pauline Hanson
Pauline Hanson Mike Richards GLA240616PHAN

The family situation with disabled children is a hard one, and parents are ever thinking of how to improve the lifestyle of their offspring. Some see mainstreaming as the big issue.

It is always good to see improvements in the lifestyle of disabled children. I used to catch a bus to town from Rifle Range Rd and when we got to Cootharaba Rd the Special School children entered the bus and took their seats quickly.

I truthfully remarked to a teacher that the students were better behaved than my grandchildren.

Apparently the school taught them how to behave in public. They were such lovely friendly kids also and I loved to say hello to them.

Gympie is lucky that many dedicated people are interested in the welfare of disabled people. But better lifestyles are long in coming and the voices have to keep ringing.

If governments want to bring in changes they have to produce the funds to make the changes work.

Julia Lawrence O.A.M,

Gympie

