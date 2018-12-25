Menu
Arthur Gorrie
Arthur Gorrie File Photo
Let's have Christmas over again

Arthur Gorrie
by
25th Dec 2018 12:01 AM
CALL me old fashioned if you will, but I believe Christmas should be celebrated at least twice a year, at least once other than on December 25.

Today, for example.

Assuming you still get along with the people who put up with you yesterday, you just might want to show them that you still like them too.

And there is no time like today to give presents to people you didn't see yesterday, sometimes to people you don't even know all that well.

And that, as it turns out, is the old fashioned origin of Boxing Day, according to the world's most reliable source of information, Dr Google.

Apparently, it is an often forgotten part of the Christmas tradition that Boxing Day was when servants and tradespeople received presents from their employers.

It hardly matters that the wealthy may have been re-gifting some of those things they received only yesterday and of which they are already so awfully tired, don't you know? But who cares?

It is still the season of good will, there is no law against being nice to people and, as opposed to yesterday, the shops are open. We at The Gympie Times wish you all the best, today and always.

